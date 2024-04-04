Louisville guard Skyy Clark announces he is transferring to UCLA

Louisville guard Skyy Clark drives past Maryland Baltimore County guard Dion Brown on Nov. 6. Clark announced he is transferring to UCLA. (Timothy D. Easley / Associated Press)

Mick Cronin’s first offseason acquisition could find a spot alongside Dylan Andrews in UCLA’s starting backcourt.

The Bruins snagged Louisville’s leading scorer Wednesday after sophomore combo guard Skyy Clark announced on the social platform X that he was headed back to his hometown.

“Home is where the heart is!!” Clark, a native of Los Angeles, wrote atop a photo illustration showing him dribbling a basketball outside Pauley Pavilion and below the Hollywood sign and the words “I’m coming home.”

A gifted shooter who could also help Andrews with ballhandling duties, Clark made 35.3% of his three-pointers last season while averaging 13.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

After starring for Heritage Christian in Northridge, Clark spent his freshman season at Illinois. He started 12 of the Illini’s first 13 games before leaving the team for personal reasons and entering the transfer portal after the season.

Clark is probably just the first of several transfers the Bruins will bring on board. The team had one open scholarship and an additional one became available Tuesday when freshman guard Ilane Fibleuil, who averaged just 1.0 point in 6.4 minutes per game, entered the transfer portal.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.