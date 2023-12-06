Louisville gets hit hard by Holiday Bowl news — Cardinals rightly expected an Orange Bowl bid

The Louisville Cardinals, who will play the USC Trojans in the Holiday Bowl, were one of the big victims of the playoff and bowl selection process. Louisville would have made the prestigious Orange Bowl had Florida State been picked to play in the College Football Playoff semifinals. As we know, the Seminoles were snubbed in a shocking decision.

Florida State not making the playoff put the Seminoles in the Orange Bowl, kicking Louisville out of the Orange — the New Year’s Six — and into the Holiday Bowl.

For USC, playing in the Holiday Bowl is the sign of a failed season. For Louisville, playing in the Holiday Bowl is the product of a terrible and unfair decision from the playoff committee. That decision hit UL, Florida State, and the ACC with maximum negative impact.

Let’s look at how the Orange Bowl miss affects Louisville and the ACC. Let’s then give you some fast facts and notable players on the Louisville team which will face USC in three weeks:

If Louisville had thrown the ACC Championship and lost by 40 they’d be heading to the Orange Bowl. Instead, they played hard and tried to win and are heading to the Holiday Bowl. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 5, 2023

ACC lost out on an additional $10 million with FSU not being in the top four and thus Louisville getting bumped out of the Orange Bowl. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) December 3, 2023

The payout would have been there if FSU was given what they earned because Louisville would have gotten the Orange bowl. The ACC lost a lot of money to a conference that didn’t earn it. BTW, the ACC was 6-4 against SEC teams this year. — kathy widner (@flmom777) December 6, 2023

For our #Louisville tweeps and #ACC folks such as @AllSportsDACC: It's well worth noting that the last time Jack Plummer faced a USC defense, it went well for Jack Plummer:https://t.co/5S7pmTCLzv No word yet if D'Anton Lynn will coach USC's D in this game. https://t.co/GRhNGjtQmJ — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) December 3, 2023

USC VS CLEMSON in the holiday bowl 👀👀👀👀 https://t.co/zT3ETSFeVf — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 3, 2023

Congratulations to #LouisvilleFootball Bryan Hudson for being named the recipient of the 2023 Jacobs Blocking Trophy! 🏆👏🏽

•

-Hudson has played in 58 games over his career

– With Hudson leading blocking for the Cards, Louisville has 5,250 total offensive yards this season

-… pic.twitter.com/gtwnOwluRC — 35KYSports (@35KYSportsMedia) November 27, 2023

Jeff Brohm has to be the best coach in America to lead this Louisville team to a 10-2 record. Just abysmal. — Chad Ihrig (@chaddylo) December 3, 2023

Louisville will be fine. I'm very excited for the future. We were supposed to finish 8th in the ACC this year. Jeff Brohm is that dude. — Kendall Dartez's #1 Fan (@taylorcpowell) December 3, 2023

Prior to the ACC championship game, Jamari Thrash (#1) had caught only had a 15% clof his contested targets, last of the 20 receivers listed below. However, he also had the 3rd highest YAC at 6.9 Transfer from Georgia State (2020-22) to Louisville (2023) Potential Top-100 pick https://t.co/fI4Zr2tyfF pic.twitter.com/09WwMe9naI — Durst (@DurstNFLDraft) December 3, 2023

WR Jamari Thrash said that he also plans to play if Louisville makes the Orange Bowl. https://t.co/dcFhwpsBWE — Matt McGavic (@Matt_McGavic) December 3, 2023

This is clinic man technique by Louisville's CB Quincy Riley (#3) vs. Notre Dame. > Kick-Step for space

> Punch the WR to establish control

> Get chest-to-chest

> When in control, look back & run the WR into the sideline.#ArtofX pic.twitter.com/5fyZITovIW — Cody Alexander (@The_Coach_A) October 9, 2023

Jack Plummer threw for 400-plus yards against #USC last season. Trojans will face him again, this time at a different school. https://t.co/JFDyeWnYLZ — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) December 3, 2023

One thing I want people to remember while watching this FSU/Louisville game: Louisville is averaging 33 PPG vs P5 teams. Jack Plummer averages 246 passing YPG. Florida State is making them look like Iowa because they’re *this good* defensively. — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) December 3, 2023

Jack Plummer won 10 games and 5 one-possession games Revisionist history https://t.co/Zl3Kxq7Itv — State of Louisville (@thestateoflou) December 3, 2023

With a sack in the first half, @AshtonGillotte is now tied for 9th all-time in a single season 👊#GoCards pic.twitter.com/oo5KMUJuc1 — Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) November 25, 2023

