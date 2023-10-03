Louisville football's transfer portal additions have played a key role in team's 5-0 start

Despite having a thin secondary, Louisville safety Cam Kelly has been a rising star for the Cardinals.

His performance in the Cardinals' 13-10 win over N.C. State earned him the ACC’s Defensive Back of the Week honors for the second time this season, the first coming from his showing against Indiana.

Kelly, who had a key third-quarter interception as part of U of L's second-half shutout in its win over the Wolfpack and is the team’s second-leading tackler (24), was one of 25 players to transfer to Louisville during the offseason after 26 players from the program entered the transfer portal. Making up about one-third of the team, the group was the top-rated transfer class in the country, per On3’s portal rankings. Only Colorado (51), Arizona State (31) and SMU (26) had more incoming transfers. Of the four programs, Louisville is the only one that remains unbeaten entering Week 6.

The new Cardinals have been vital in helping U of L to its first 5-0 start since 2013 with a tough upcoming game against No. 11 Notre Dame at L&N Stadium Saturday night.

Including Kelly, eight transfers have been starters for Louisville this season — five on offense. Wide receiver Jamari Thrash has been one of the most impactful newcomers. The Georgia State transfer has a team-high 444 yards (No. 21 nationally) and five touchdowns (tied for 12th in the country) on 22 catches. And his 88.8 receiving yards per game ranks 23rd nationally.

Thrash made his debut with the Cardinals by catching two touchdown passes and totaling 88 yards on seven receptions in the season opener. It was fellow receiver Kevin Coleman who scored the first touchdown of the season, though. The Jackson State transfer caught a nine-yard pass from California transfer Jack Plummer in the second quarter against Georgia Tech.

Coleman’s versatility makes him an asset not only for Louisville’s offense but on special teams as well. After totaling 15 yards on eight punt returns in the first three games, Coleman had a season-best 26-yard return against N.C. State and finished with 42 yards on three attempts.

“I think we're this close to kind of having him make plays at receiver. We just haven't gotten to that point this year,” U of L head coach Jeff Brohm said about Coleman Friday night after the game. “He can make guys miss. He's just a very natural athlete. His punt returns (and) blocking on the punt return was really good. It helped us get some really hidden yards.”

Though Coleman and Thrash were both limited to under 50 receiving yards for the first time this season against the Wolfpack, they’ve been instrumental in helping U of L become one of the top offenses in the country. The two have combined to score 25% of the team’s touchdowns and contributed 40.9% of the offensive yardage, making a combined eight catches of 20 or more yards.

With transfer offensive linemen like Willie Tyler, who previously played at Rutgers, and Eric Miller, formerly of Purdue, helping to clear the way, Louisville’s first down offense ranks seventh in the country while its total offense (494.8 total yards per game) is 13th nationally. Miller has played the third-most snaps on the team with 299 and grades at 74.2 in pass blocking, per Pro Football Focus.

Stanford transfer Stephen Herron has also made his presence known on defense with 14 tackles and four quarterback hurries but his impact has gone beyond his play. The Trinity High School graduate who spent four seasons at Stanford has been a voice for the defense.

And with an opponent like Notre Dame coming to town, his leadership will be a key this week.

“You’ve just got to continue to prepare like it's anybody else,” Herron said. “I think when you start to get outside of a mindset, and you start to overfocus on the team, and what they have to offer, then you kind of get out of your own scheme. We're just going to play our game and do what we've been doing all season.”

