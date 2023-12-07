Louisville football's Jeff Brohm among semifinalists for 2023 Coach of the Year award

Louisville coach Jeff Brohm looked for answers on offense as the Louisville Cardinals faced off against the Florida State Seminoles in the 2023 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Field in Charlotte, NC, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm, in his first season at his alma mater, is among 14 semifinalists for the 2023 George Munger College Coach of the Year award.

Brohm has led the Cardinals to a 10-3 record and was the fastest coach in program history to win 10 games in a season. U of L's 10 wins were the most since 2013. Louisville finished second in the ACC this season and earned a highlight win against Notre Dame on Oct. 7 in front of a sold-out L&N Stadium. The Cards also earned a second win over a ranked team, defeating Duke on Oct. 28.

Louisville also made its first appearance in the ACC championship game, losing 16-6 to Florida State. The Cards will end their season in the Holiday Bowl against USC on Dec. 27 in San Diego.

Brohm coached four All-ACC picks this season. Jawhar Jordan, Bryan Hudson and Ashton Gillotte were named to the first team. Louisville wideout Jamari Thrash made the AP's All-ACC second team.

The award winner will be announced Jan. 10. The other semifinalists include Alabama's Nick Saban, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin, Texas' Steve Sarkisian, Arizona's Jedd Fisch, Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz and Florida State's Mike Norvell.

