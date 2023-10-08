Louisville football upsets Notre Dame in front of record home crowd to remain unbeaten

Jeff Brohm’s return to Louisville has been a storybook start.

The former Cardinals quarterback and Louisville native took on No. 11 Notre Dame under the bright lights of prime-time television Saturday night and led his team to a 33-20 victory.

Louisville icons including former Cardinals men’s basketball players Donovan Mitchell and Peyton Siva, former Cardinals quarterback Reggie Bonnafon and Louisville native and rapper Jack Harlow made up part of the stadium-record 59,081 crowd that saw running back Jawhar Jordan come on late and score two touchdowns (45 and 21 yards) to help the Cardinals keep the Fighting Irish at bay.

The 143 rushing yards gave the redshirt junior his eighth career 100-yard rushing game and fourth of the season.

Louisville had lost the last two meetings to Notre Dame, which included the 2019 home defeat that featured the previous attendance record of 58,187. U of L is now 2-2 all time against the Fighting Irish.

The 6-0 start matches the program’s 2013 season and gives the Cardinals bowl eligibility. The Cardinals take their perfect mark on the road to play Pitt at 6:30 p.m. next Saturday.

Though Louisville has played in close games and won them all this season, Notre Dame was its first ranked opponent and had only one loss entering the contest.

The spotlight shined the brightest on the Cardinals’ defense early. After recording the game-ending interception against N.C. State a week ago, cornerback Quincy Riley picked up where he left off and picked off Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman on the first drive. The Cardinals converted that into points, with quarterback Jack Plummer connecting with receiver Jamari Thrash on a 9-yard touchdown to take the early lead.

With the score, Louisville is outscoring opponents 48-0 in the first quarter this season. The streak of keeping opponents scoreless in the first quarter has extended to seven games, the longest for the program since 1973.

Hartman and the Fighting Irish offense became the latest victim when Louisville held the unit to 56 yards of total offense in the first quarter. Hartman’s performance early was reminiscent of last year when he was with Wake Forest. In that game, Louisville sacked Hartman eight times and recorded three interceptions.

By the end of the first half Saturday night, Louisville had sacked Hartman three times despite giving up a 36-yard touchdown pass to knot the game at 7.

Louisville had a chance to take the lead at the end of the half, but Brock Travelstead missed a 42-yard field goal with one second on the clock.

After Notre Dame went up 10-7 at the beginning of the second half, the Cardinals stayed true to their gritty, aggressive identity and eventually regained the lead with 10 unanswered points. Travelstead hit a 44-yard field goal at the 8:24 mark of the third quarter. Jordan ran down the right sideline less than three minutes later for a 45-yard score and a 17-10 advantage.

Louisville then answered Spencer Shrader’s 54-yard field goal with Jordan’s 21-yard rushing TD.

With 9:49 on the clock, Notre Dame went for it on fourth-and-11 at its 35-yard line, trying to build some momentum. But defensive lineman Stephen Herron pressured Hartman, who threw the ball away and turned the ball over on downs.

Louisville’s offense couldn’t get back in the end zone, but Travelstead made sure the Cardinals came away with points, making field goals of 45, 32 and 35 yards to close out the game.

