Louisville football turns to defense again for MHSAA record-tying 12th state championship

OXFORD — Louisville's reign in Mississippi high school football has been solidified with its 12th state title.

During Saturday's afternoon game at Ole Miss football's Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Louisville's (15-0) dominance showed.

In Louisville's 19-6 MHSAA 4A state title win over Columbia (14-1), the offense produced early, but the defense is what led to Louisville winning consecutive state titles.

With six minutes left and Columbia down to the 21-yard line, the result: interception on the 5-yard line by Semaj Knowles. After a three-and-out, Columbia's second drive to the 40-yard line, the result: interception in the end zone by Kameron Triplett. Two potential scoring drives, two stops by Louisville.

Louisville beat three schools that reached MHSAA championship games this year during the regular season - Starkville, Noxubee County and West Point. That helped Louisville immensely in preparation for this year's playoffs.

"Hard work and dedication," coach Tyrone Shorter said in explaining Louisville's success. "These guys come to work every single day. ... (There are) three other teams that play for a state championship this weekend, we played them in the first five weeks. And I told them that if we can survive that you're gonna win a state championship."

The 12th state championship ties the state record for the most in MHSAA history with West Point, which won its 12th on Friday vs. Laurel.

Junior quarterback Xavier Hunt delivered how Shorter knew he would — two rushing touchdowns on 58 yards and 109 passing yards.

MORE: How Charleston ended frustration of five MHSAA football championship game losses in a row

"It feels great," said Hunt, who won state championship MVP. "Last year, I really didn't get the chance to play as much in the state game, but I want to thank my coaches and my teammates for trusting me (this year)."

Defense holds firm

Shorter says that Louisville is built on its defense, and his staff is all defense-minded.

In the first half, Louisville's defense shined, only allowing 58 total yards with no scores. This was followed by a second half, allowing one scoring drive but with two red zone turnovers sealing the win.

"Our defense has been playing great all year," Shorter said. "You know, that's what we do in Louisville we build our defenses. I'm a defensive-minded coach. So we're gonna put a good product on the field on defense and the defense has been playing like that all year."

MORE: Pearl football coach Justin Hunter announces resignation after four seasons

Only a total of 186 yards was allowed, six points, and three turnovers.

"We got the best defense in the state," Triplett said.

Louisville coach Tyrone Shorter wins third state title

With Louisville having a 12-1 record in MHSAA football title games dating back to 1924, Shorter becomes the first coach in program history to win three state titles.

"It feels good," he said. "You know, all the legendary coaches that came through Louisville, all the Hall of Fame coaches. I told my team it's not about me. I just wanted to come here and continue that tradition and all the great coaches that came before me. It's just a blessing to be a part of a great program like Louisville."

Michael Chavez covers high school sports, among others, for the Clarion-Ledger. Email him at mchavez@gannett.com or reach out to him on X, formerly Twitter @MikeSChavez.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: MHSAA football championships: Louisville tops Columbia for 12th title