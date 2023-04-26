Louisville football spring transfer portal: Ex-Penn State DB Storm Duck 5th commitment

Louisville wasted no time when the NCAA transfer portal reopened on April 15, adding experience in the trenches with Duquesne offensive lineman Vincent Lumia and Willie Tyler III on April 23. That makes three signings on the O-line after left guard John Paul Flores (Virginia) transferred in January, and possibly more to come before the portal closes again on April 30.

The Cardinals’ current transfer portal group of 16 players ranks 17th in the country and third in the ACC behind Florida State and Miami, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. It consists of four wide receivers, four defensive backs, a linebacker, two defensive linemen, two offensive linemen, a quarterback and a running back.

Prior to the spring game, Louisville lost 15 players to the portal with 13 having found a new school. Only wide receiver Braden Smith and defensive lineman Zach Edwards have yet to relocate. Since the April 21 scrimmage, six additional players have opted to enter the transfer portal, all of which announced their decisions on April 25.

Here’s the latest Cardinals’ spring transfer news:

Incoming Louisville transfers

Storm Duck, CB, Penn State

North Carolina defensive back Storm Duck (3) intercepts a pass intended for Georgia Tech wide receiver Malik Rutherford (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Duck’s time as a Nittany Lion didn’t last long. After transferring to the school from North Carolina in January, he’s back in the ACC at U of L. Duck, a fifth-year senior, was a starter for the Tar Heels last season and was in the ACC’s top 10 in pass break-ups (nine) and interceptions (three). The South Carolina native, listed at 6-foot, 200 pounds, also had 46 tackles and a forced fumble in 2022 and has career numbers of 103 tackles, five interceptions and a forced fumble.

Willie Tyler III, OL, Rutgers

After Louisville’s spring game on April 21, Brohm reiterated the team’s need for depth on the offensive line and took a step in that process with the addition of Willie Tyler III, who announced his commitment on April 23. Tyler started 9 of 11 games played at left tackle in his lone season with Rutgers. Prior to that, the 6-foot-6, 320-pound Wisconsin native had stops at Louisiana Monroe, a two-year stint at the University of Texas, though he didn’t play either season, and a year at Iowa Western Community College where he made the switch from the defensive to offensive line to start his college career.

Vincent Lumia, OL, Duquesne

Lumia became the Cardinals' first spring transfer addition on April 15. The Suncoast High School (Florida) product spent five seasons with Duquesne, starting at right tackle the past three years. The 6-3, 290-pound Lumia was a two-time All-Northeast Conference honoree. A physical blocker capable of getting into the second level consistently, he'll provide valuable veteran experience on the right side of U of L's line.

C.L. Brown: Current transfer portal rules that made it possible for U of L to add Cam’Ron Kelly this offseason are creating chaos

Cam’Ron Kelly, S, Virginia

North Carolina's Cam'Ron Kelly (9) is upended by Florida A&M's Kym'Mani King (4) as he runs the ball upfield during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Louisville landed Kelly, now on his third ACC school and fourth college overall in as many years, on April 24 after he initially transferred to Virginia in January before re-entering the transfer portal April 18. A former four-star recruit out of Oscar Smith High School (Virginia), he began his college career at Auburn as an early enrollee but transferred to UNC that fall and appeared in nine games before suffering a season-ending knee injury. During his tenure with the Tar Heels, the 6-1, 210-pound safety totaled 180 tackles, five interceptions and a forced fumble, starting in 25 of 42 games played.

Keith Brown, LB, Oregon

Oregon inside linebacker Keith Brown celebrates after taking down Eastern Washington's quarterback during the second half Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Autzen Stadium.

The Oregon native, who committed to U of L April 26, will be leaving his home state to join the Cardinals’ squad after a 2022 season where he totaled 21 tackles and a sack in 12 games. His first collegiate start came in the SDCCU Holiday Bowl where he made seven tackles in the Ducks’ 28-27 win over North Carolina. Brown, listed at 6-1, 235 pounds, was a four-star recruit and the No. 1 recruit in Oregon from the 2021 class, based on the 247Sports composite rankings.

Outgoing Louisville transfers

Chance Morrow, WR

After redshirting in 2022, the North Carolina native caught two passes for 19 yards during the Cardinals’ spring game April 21. He announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Tuesday. He came to Louisville as North Carolina’s 22nd-best wide receiver in the Class of 2022, per 247Sports and chose the Cardinals over Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Miami. U of L’s wide receiver room became one of the deeper positions during the offseason with the addition of three freshman receivers and four more from the transfer portal.

Dez Melton, TE

Sep 17, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Dez Melton (84) during the second half against the UCF Knights at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Central Florida 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Melton was among Louisville’s tight end rotation in 2021, making three starts in 13 games played while totaling 80 yards on three catches. His redshirt junior season, however, he recorded only an 8-yard catch against UCF over 12 games played behind starter Marshon Ford and Isaac Martin, both of whom graduated. During the spring game, Josh Lifson was the Cardinals' starting tight end and led the team with two catches for 42 yards, both of which were for touchdowns.

James Turner, K

Oct 8, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals kicker James Turner (32) kicks a field goal as Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Devin Chandler (15) attempts the block at the end of the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Four months after Louisville lost punter Mark Vassett, the Cardinals lost their kicker in Turner. U of L’s starting kicker for the past two years, the senior went 20-for-22 on field goals during the 2022 campaign, which included three 48-yard field goals. His career best is a 50-yard kick made against Syracuse on Nov. 20, 2020.

Khalib Johnson, QB

U of L QB Khalib Johnson (2) passes during practice at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. on Mar. 21, 2023.

Khalib Johnson used his redshirt year this past season with Malik Cunningham as U of L's starter and Brock Domann as the backup. Once Cunningham left, Brohm brought in Jack Plummer from the transfer portal and signed four-star recruit Pierce Clarkson from the Class of 2023.

Johnson played a five series and went 2-for-8 with one interception for 13 yards during the Cardinals' April 21 spring game but opted to transfer four days later. The former three-star recruit was the No. 42 quarterback in the Class of 2022, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and the 32nd-best player in the state of Alabama. Johnson had initially chosen Louisville over other programs like San Diego State, Kansas and Virginia Tech.

Aaron Gunn, OL

Despite needing more depth on the offensive line, the Cardinals lost a lineman in redshirt sophomore Aaron Gunn on April 25. He only played in one game last season against Wake Forest.

Jeremiah Caldwell, DB

Having never played a game for Louisville, Jeremiah Caldwell entered the transfer portal on April 25. He redshirted in 2022 and was a four-star recruit coming out of Belleville (Michigan) High School. The 247Sports composite rankings had him pegged as the 10th-best prospect in Michigan with in-state offers from the University of Michigan and Michigan State.

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @Alexis_Cubit.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville football transfer portal tracker: Jeff Brohm roster watch