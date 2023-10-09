Louisville football is still unbeaten. Could Jeff Brohm go 12-0 in Year 1? Here's a look

Having passed its toughest test to date against No. 21 Notre Dame, No. 15 Louisville's projected record for this season is now 10.4-2.1 in ESPN’s Football Power Index.

The Cardinals (6-0, 3-0 ACC) moved up six spots to No. 21 in the FPI rankings following their win over the Fighting Irish. U of L's projections in several categories — including overall record, chance to win the ACC (16%) and make the College Football Playoff (3.3%) — trail only Florida State and North Carolina among those in the league.

With the end of divisions in the conference, the two teams with the best winning percentage will face off in the ACC championship game on Dec. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

FSU is currently projected to go 11.3-1.5 with a 52.4% chance of winning ACC and a 26% chance of making the CFP. The FPI has UNC's record at 10.4-2 with a 21.6% chance of winning the league and a 7.3% chance of making the playoff.

The Seminoles and Tar Heels are the only other unbeaten teams in the conference.

Still, four ACC teams are ahead of Louisville in the FPI rankings: FSU (10), UNC (16), Clemson (18) and Miami (19).

U of L's current strength of record ranks fifth nationally behind only Oklahoma, FSU, Ohio State and Texas. But the Cardinals rank 58th in remaining strength of schedule and 72nd in overall schedule.

Louisville's road to Charlotte is manageable. Its remaining conference schedule include road games at Pitt and Miami while hosting Duke, Virginia Tech and Virginia. Of those teams, only the Blue Devils (4-1, 1-0) and Hurricanes (4-1, 0-1), who lost to Georgia Tech on a last-second touchdown in Week 6, have winning records. The Hokies (2-4, 1-1), Panthers (1-4, 0-2) and Cavaliers (0-5, 0-2) are a combined 3-13 on the season with only one conference win between them.

U of L will have its second true road game at Pitt on Saturday night. The Panthers are coming off a bye week and enter the contest on a four-game losing streak.

The Cardinals get Duke on Oct. 28 at home after the Week 8 bye and stay home for two more weeks before going to Miami for the conference finale on Nov. 18. After losing the past four Governor’s Cup games, Louisville's chances of winning look as good as ever following Kentucky’s blowout loss to top-ranked Georgia, 51-13.

If Louisville reaches 10 wins this season it would mark the seventh time the program has accomplished the feat, with the last coming in 2013 when the squad finished 12-1 and won the Big East under Charlie Strong.

The Cardinals are currently averaging 36.33 points per game while holding opponents to 17.67 points per outing.

“You can't take nobody lightly," U of L linebacker T.J. Quinn said after Saturday's win over Notre Dame. "You can't overprepare and try to do too much. So, this week, we just treated it like a normal week, and we showed everybody what we can do.”

