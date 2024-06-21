Louisville football seizes opportunity to profit from EA Sports College Football 2025

Around February, Zack McKay, Louisville's director of NIL services, received an influx of emails from Cardinals football players.

EA Sports brought back its college football video game and was soliciting players to include from each institution. With college athletes now being paid for their name, image and likeness, being included in the game is a prime — and, for some, nostalgic — opportunity to make money. The players wanted to know how they could be part of it.

“There's a lot of excitement from, obviously, the athletes to put themselves in the game but also fans to go and play it, too,” McKay said.

The highly anticipated game has publicly been in the making for at least three years. It’s set to be released July 19. The last edition was "NCAA Football 14" and featured Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson on the cover.

Some doubts about the game's return were raised, but trailers, teasers and behind-the-scenes clips have been more frequent this year as the release date approaches.

The game's return represents a new era for college football because schools that don’t always get attention can stand out on a (virtual) national stage and athletes can profit from their inclusion.

“I think that's the biggest benefit of this game is making other people be fans of the University of Louisville,” said Olivia Biven, Louisville's director of brand marketing and licensing.

Getting in the game

EA Sports’ "NCAA Football" video game was discontinued after former UCLA basketball forward Ed O’Bannon and former Nebraska quarterback Sam Keller filed a consolidated lawsuit against the NCAA and EA in 2015 for the use of athletes’ names and likenesses without athletes being compensated.

The court determined the NCAA’s amateurism rules were “an unlawful restraint of trade in violation of Section 1 of the Sherman Antitrust Act,” according to the court description. Although the NCAA’s amateurism rules were valid, they were still subject to the Sherman Act because they “regulate commercial activity.”

Although the court didn’t grant athletes the right to profit from their name, image and likeness, it allowed NCAA members to give scholarships to athletes for the full cost of attendance.

But on June 30, 2021, the NCAA adopted a new NIL policy that legalized athletes being paid for their name, image and likeness. Four months earlier, EA Sports announced on social media that the company was bringing the game back.

It wasn’t until earlier this year, though, that EA Sports opened the door for college football players to have a chance to be a part of "College Football 2025."

The process required athletes to download the Compass NIL app. Through the app, athletes search for OneTeam Partners and sign up. The company specializes in group licensing, marketing, media and investing, according to its website. OneTeam partnered with EA Sports as the intermediary between the company and the athletes.

Not everyone who opted in will be included, though. Each school will have an 85-player roster, which is mostly based off each program’s depth chart. In some instances, player popularity on social media also will be considered.

McKay assisted Louisville football players with signing up and sees it as a prime opportunity for them to grow their brands.

“I think it'd be a really cool opportunity for our guys to maybe engage with fans and maybe challenge fans on a stream or compete against each other on the game,” McKay said. "I think, overall, just visibility for the players (is important), and now people across the country can find their favorite U of L athlete and compete on 'EA Sports College Football.' ”

The Cardinals in the details

Louisville football fans appreciate the team's uniform combinations.

Biven had just started her position at Louisville in September 2022 when her work with EA Sports began. The company partnered with Collegiate Licensing Company to gather as much information as possible about each university. Biven was Louisville’s liaison.

Photos of every minute detail — including stadium seating, logos, field colors and scoreboards — were requested to ensure as much accuracy as possible. Proofs were sent back to the institutions for feedback and approval.

“The biggest thing I’m interested to see, because we haven’t seen many proofs of it yet, is what’s around the stadium,” Biven said. “We were super huge about telling them we have a railroad track that runs on one side of our stadium. We have the alley that exists on the other side of the parking lot. We tailgate all the way back in the parking (lot) that surrounds the stadium. The bridge that leads to Churchill. We were really good about all those details.”

Uniform combinations were also a major point of emphasis for Louisville. Instead of only sending home and away options, the Cardinals kept fans in mind and provided multiple uni combinations from the last three years. Biven said she also "shook up” the helmet variations, which already have been approved.

“I think the ability and the innovation of us and being a little bit more progressive and risky with our uniform combos is something that makes us really cool,” she added. “The fact that we do have a strategy uniform every single year sets us apart from other universities. It would have been really silly to not include that in this game.”

Profiting from football

College football fanatics, gamers and anyone in between will have more than a month to play "College Football 2025" before the actual season begins. It’s a nostalgic moment that’s been a decade in the making.

The video game not only benefits those who will play it but also those featured as the evolution of college football takes another step.

“I think you're going to see the college landscape continue to change. Luckily for the players, I think they're going to be able to do well off of (the changes), and we want them to,” Cardinals coach Jeff Brohm said. “... Not only do they have to do football, but they’ve got to get their education. They’ve got to give back to the community, and they’ve got to really represent themselves in the best way. We want them to be able to profit off that.”

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: College Football 2025 presents opportunity for Louisville football