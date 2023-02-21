Louisville Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Louisville football schedule 2023: Who do the Cardinals miss on the ACC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Sept 1 at Georgia Tech

Sept 7 Murray State

Sept 16 at Indiana

Sept 23 Boston College

Sept 29 at NC State

Oct 7 Notre Dame

Oct 14 at Pitt

Oct 21 OPEN DATE

Oct 28 Duke

Nov 4 Virginia Tech

Nov 9 Virginia

Nov 18 at Miami

Nov 25 Kentucky

Louisville Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Cardinals miss from the ACC slate?

So who did Louisville send a ballon bouquet to for this ACC schedule?

It has to play Notre Dame as one of the conference-not-conference games, but there’s no Clemson, no Florida State, and no North Carolina or Wake Forest. There’s no Syracuse, either, but all that matters is missing the Tigers and Seminoles – those should be the ACC’s top two teams.

If that wasn’t nice enough, there are only four ACC road games, and …

Louisville Football Schedule What Really Matters

Seriously, could Jeff Brohm be handed a nicer welcoming gift?

Beyond missing a slew of the ACC big guys, there aren’t two road games in a row and there’s just one away date after October 14th.

Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Miami are all going to be better, but that’s a run of three straight games against teams that didn’t go bowling last year. In all, just five teams on the slate went to bowl games and Notre Dame and Kentucky are coming to Cardinal Stadium.

Louisville Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Eight wins. Start with that with this schedule and hope for more from there.

Starting the season at Georgia Tech will be a tone-setter, but win that – none of the September games are against teams that went bowling – and a 4-0 start is a must before dealing with NC State, Notre Dame, and Pitt.

Okay, so it’s not all as easy as it seems – again, Virginia Tech, Miami, and Virginia won’t be as bad as they were last year – but there isn’t a game on the slate the Cardinals can’t win.

