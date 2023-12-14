How will Louisville football replace RB Jawhar Jordan for Holiday Bowl game vs USC?

The uncertainty about Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan playing in the Holiday Bowl is now clear. Jordan declared for the 2024 NFL Draft on Wednesday night and won't play Dec. 27 against Southern California.

Drafttek lists the New York native 32nd among NFL draft-eligible running backs.

The speedy Jordan garnered national attention early in the season by averaging nearly 10 yards per carry. Despite a hamstring injury, he ended the year as the team's leading rusher with 1,128 yards and 13 touchdowns on 181 carries in his redshirt junior season.

Louisville coach Jeff Brohm said Dec. 8 that Jordan — as well as linebacker/safety Ben Perry — got banged up in the ACC championship game against Florida State and were going to be game-time decisions. Jordan was limited to 52 yards on 14 carries against FSU.

The Cardinals now will prepare for USC without Jordan. The Trojans' run defense ranked 114th nationally this season, allowing 183.7 yards per game. However, on Dec. 1, the Trojans announced the hiring of defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. He held the same position at UCLA and helped the Bruins have the nation’s best rushing defense (69.6 yards per game allowed).

Sophomore Maurice Turner is listed as Jordan's backup and has experience stepping up for a bowl game. Last year, he and Jordan were the only two running backs left for Louisville when it played Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl. Though Jordan was named the Offensive MVP, Turner led the team with 160 yards on 31 carries.

This year, Turner and Isaac Guerendo have been viable options when Jordan was limited in games, though neither has started a game during their college careers. When Jordan had his season-low yardage against the Panthers, Turner took 43 snaps, totaling a season-high 81 yards on 12 carries and a season-best grade of 75.1.

Louisville running back Maurice Turner (4) is expected to start in the Holiday Bowl after star Jawhar Jordan declared for the 2024 NFL Draft on Wednesday night.

Jordan’s second-fewest snaps (22) came against Virginia Tech, when he carried the ball 14 times for 57 yards. Guerendo took over in that game and had a career-best 146 yards and three touchdowns on 11 totes, earning a 91.5 grade. It was the second-highest overall offensive grade among the three running backs after Jordan graded at 91.7 against Duke.

Guerendo also stepped up against Miami, when Jordan was limited to 30 snaps and 33 yards on nine carries. The Wisconsin transfer used 18 snaps and 15 rushing attempts to produce 93 of the team’s 162 rushing yards. Guerendo is the team’s second-leading rusher, carrying the ball 109 times for 649 yards and eight TDs.

The burden of responsibility doesn’t fall only on Louisville’s run game. Not having Jordan could mean a more active passing game. The Cardinals, 3-2 when Jordan was held to fewer than 60 rushing yards this season, have thrown the ball more when they’re away from L&N Stadium. Quarterback Jack Plummer averaged 217.6 passing yards per game on his home field and 256.7 passing yards away from it. That included 242 yards against FSU, when Jordan was limited to his fourth-lowest output of the season.

The Cardinals took some time off after the ACC championship game to rest and take final exams. They’re expected to begin bowl prep at the end of the week.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville football vs USC: How Cards will replace RB Jawhar Jordan