Louisville football drops slightly in rankings after ACC championship loss to Florida State

Back-to-back losses caused Louisville to fall to 15 in the the US LBM coaches rankings and 16 in the latest AP poll released Sunday.

The Cardinals made the ACC championship game for the first time after finishing second in the league standings but struggled offensively in the 16-6 loss to No. 4 Florida State, which went 13-0 and is now looking for a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

It’s the 12th time the Cardinals have been ranked in the two polls during the first week of December and the first time since 2016. That season, they were 15 in both rankings and 13 in the College Football Playoffs poll, which will be released later this afternoon.

N.C. State is the third ACC team to make the AP and coaches polls, coming in at 19 and 20, respectively.

Louisville will look to rebound in its bowl game, which will be announced later this afternoon. For the past several weeks, the Cardinals have been projected to face Ohio State in the Orange Bowl. But after a weekend of conference championships, one projection has the Cardinals in the Holiday Bowl. CBS Sports still has U of L in the Orange Bowl but facing Alabama instead of the Buckeyes.

The Cardinals' lone win over the Crimson Tide came in a bowl game with U of L pocketing the 34-7 victory during the 1991 Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day. Louisville coach Jeff Brohm was the backup quarterback on that team, which recorded the program's first 10-win season via a 10-1-1 mark and were No. 12 and 14 in the final coaches poll and AP rankings.

