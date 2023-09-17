As Louisville football moves on to Boston College, 3 keys to Cardinals' win vs. Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Louisville knew it was coming.

During halftime, the Cardinals talked about the possibility of Indiana trying a surprise onside kick to start the third quarter. Although head coach Jeff Brohm said the Cardinals had a plan, the Hoosiers were successful in their attempt.

“Obviously, the plan wasn't good enough,” Brohm said.

The mistakes piled up for Louisville during the second half after a hot start, but timely plays down the stretch made the difference in Saturday's 21-14 victory over IU. Brohm has been preparing his team for close games like their showdown with the Hoosiers and the team’s opener against Georgia Tech since he was hired in the offseason. So far, the Cardinals have been able to win them, going 3-0 for the first time since 2016.

U of L will look to add another victory when it gets back into ACC action against Boston College next weekend. The Eagles are 1-2 but came close to a massive upset over No. 3 Florida State, falling 31-29 Saturday .

Here are three keys to Louisville's win, as the Cardinals look to turn the page ahead of their clash with Boston College:

Louisville's defense continues to be a force

Louisville's Cam'Ron Kelly celebrates an interception with other defensive players during Saturday's win over IU. Kelly had a dozen tackles in the victory.

Former Cardinals safety Terry Quinn’s legacy lives on through his son, current Louisville linebacker TJ Quinn. And the hard-hitting redshirt sophomore may have had the play of the game Saturday.

Indiana had rallied to cut Louisville's lead to 21-14 late in the fourth quarter and was threatening to score on fourth and goal when Quinn made the stop a yard from the end zone. It gave U of L’s offense the ball with 4:38 remaining — the Hoosiers wouldn't get it back.

“Making that play allows my teammates to trust me more,” Quinn said. "Them believing in me just allows me to build up my confidence.”

Louisville's defense struggled in the third quarter, giving up two touchdowns and 163 yards of total offense and allowing the Hoosiers to get back in the game. The Cardinals came up with critical stops, though. Two of the Hoosiers’ final four series ended in turnovers on downs, including Quinn’s clutch tackle, and IU had 87 yards of total offense in the fourth quarter.

Louisville's defense has now shut out opponents in seven of the last eight quarters (the Cardinals rolled 56-0 over Murray State last weekend) and has had different players step up.

Quinn has been a constant the first three games, and Saturday was safety Cam’Ron Kelly's best game yet. He became the first Cardinal to finish with at least 10 tackles (he had 12) since cornerback Jarvis Brownlee’s 11 against N.C. State in November. His total was also the most tackles attributed to one player since former linebacker Momo Sanogo’s 14-tackle game against Clemson on Nov. 12.

Louisville is also starting to get more up front from defensive lineman Jermayne Lole, who has struggled with injuries over the past two years. The Cardinals were careful to limit his snaps over the first two games and put him in the starting lineup this week in place of Ramon Puryear. Lole contributed two tackles, one for loss.

The group’s next challenge will be a Boston College team averaging 28 points and 396.3 yards of offense in the first three weeks of the season.

Using Jack Plummer’s legs

Louisville Cardinals quarterback Jack Plummer (13) runs the ball against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Kaiden Turner (14) in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 16, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jack Plummer joked that he’s not as much of a runner as two other recent former Cardinals quarterbacks: current Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson or Malik Cunningham, Louisville's starter last season. But he can still make plays on the ground if the situation calls for it.

After throwing for 202 yards and completing 61.5% of his passes (8 of 13) in the first half, Plummer struggled with his arm. He completed 5 of 10 attempts with an interception and 120 yards in the final two quarters. But Plummer used his legs multiple times to pick up key yards and seal the win.

Plummer’s athleticism was one of the reasons Brohm said he recruited the quarterback at Purdue years ago. It came in handy down the stretch. After the Cardinals’ goal line stop, Plummer ran the ball twice for 23 yards, including a 13-yard first-down scramble that got Louisville out of the shadow of the end zone.

“On first down, we ran a naked … bootleg to get (Indiana) on the edge,” Brohm said. “And (Plummer) did a great job. They had it covered, but they didn't cover him. Then he made another good run as well.”

Plummer finished as Louisville’s second-leading rusher, with 42 yards on eight carries. In the previous two games, he ran 13 times for 56 yards.

Plummer knows he’ll be called upon again this season to run the ball when needed. Brohm told Plummer that when a pass play is called, there will be two to five times per game he’ll have to take off. Plummer accepts the challenge.

“I think I've proven that I've been all right running the ball, so if that's something I have to do, that's something I will do for the team,” Plummer said.

Jamari Thrash is a 1,000-yard receiver candidate

Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash pulls in a reception during Saturday's win over Indiana.

Jamari Thrash continues to prove why he was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list prior to the start of the season.

The Georgia State transfer has become Louisville’s go-to receiver with three catches of 15 or more yards against Indiana, including an 85-yard touchdown reception from Plummer, which tied for ninth longest in program history. He finished with four catches for 159 yards, all in the first half.

Thrash is thriving in Brohm's system through three games. He's averaging 109.7 yards per game, at 23.5 yards per catch, and is on pace to finish the season with well over 1,000 yards. That feat has been accomplished by only eight other Louisville players in 10 seasons, including Tyler Hudson last year.

It won’t be easy, though. With three games’ worth of film, Thrash will now have a target on his back, with opponents like No. 22 Miami and No. 9 Notre Dame, both undefeated, still on the schedule. Boston College, Louisville’s next opponent, is allowing only 171.3 passing yards per game, though it just gave up 212 yards through the air Saturday to Florida State.

The Cardinals also have other weapons in the passing game, which could take away from some of Thrash’s targets. Still, as he and the offense continue to improve, he has a chance to put together a strong season and etch his name into Louisville’s record book.

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.

