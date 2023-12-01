Louisville football, Jeff Brohm prepare for 'little bit of the unknown' vs. Florida State

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Louisville's preparation for Florida State is now even more complicated.

The fourth-ranked Seminoles could be down to their third-string quarterback with backup QB Tate Rodemaker being ruled a gametime decision for Saturday's ACC championship contest at Bank of America Stadium. Louisville coach Jeff Brohm said the team is preparing to face Rodemaker while also allowing for "a little bit of the unknown."

"I just think you have to be prepared for a couple of different styles," Brohm said, "whether it's a guy that likes to throw the ball out or whether it's the guy that's going to run the zone read and power read and kind of get on the edges and make some plays with his feet. So, we have to be prepared for both of them."

Florida State lost starting quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending leg injury during its game against North Alabama. A week later, Rodemaker took a hit late in FSU's game against Florida that brought in third-string signal caller Brock Glenn, who's only played in three games this season. He threw one pass against the Gators and had a seven-yard run nullified by an offside penalty in the fourth quarter.

FSU coach Mike Norvell said Rodemaker passed on-field evaluations, allowing him to re-enter the game as the Seminoles beat the Gators, 24-15. The next day, Rodemaker experienced "a few symptoms of things," said Norvell, noting that he then went through more evaluations.

"We've worked through it throughout the course of the week," the FSU coach added. "(Rodemaker) has been able to practice throughout the week in limited spots, but that's gonna be something that's gonna go up to gameday. We'll continue on with our process of evaluation and see where it goes from there."

FSU also had to navigate a quarterback injury situation when it faced U of L in 2022. Travis, who started his college career at Louisville, was sidelined by a leg injury during the second quarter against the Cardinals. Rodemaker entered the game and threw for 109 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead two-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Wilson in the fourth quarter, to lead the Seminoles to a 35-31 win, spoiling U of L's home opener.

This season, No. 14 Louisville won't see Travis at all with Rodemaker possibly missing the game, too.

"I think anytime there's a new quarterback in, it does affect and change (the game plan) slightly, and we'll base it on what we think his strengths and weaknesses are," Brohm said. "Other than making sure we're aware of that plan, I think we just got to go into it expecting Tate to play and then adjusting if he doesn't."

