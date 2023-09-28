Louisville football fans hit secondary market after Notre Dame game sells out officially

Are you still planning to attend the Louisville-Notre Dame football game Oct. 7 at L&N Stadium?If you haven't already purchased a ticket for the 7:30 p.m. contest, it's going to cost you a little — maybe a lot — more.

The Cards' matchup against the 13th-ranked Fighting Irish officially sold out Wednesday, the Louisville athletics department said.

As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the cheapest tickets available were on VividSeats ($57 apiece). SeatGeek's lowest ticket was $59, and StubHub's lowest price was $69.If the teams keep winning, prices are sure to increase ahead of the kickoff between the Cards (4-0, 2-0 ACC) and the Fighting Irish (4-1).

This is the first sellout for Louisville football since its 2019 season opener against the Fighting Irish. ABC is scheduled to broadcast a Louisville football game for the first time since 2020, when the Cardinals played the Miami Hurricanes in a nationally ranked game. The Cardinals will make their 24th appearance on ABC.

The Cards are 4-0 under first-year coach Jeff Brohm and will look to keep their undefeated season intact Friday night against N.C. State in Raleigh, North Carolina.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville-Notre Dame fans scramble for tickets after game sells out