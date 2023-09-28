Advertisement

Louisville football fans hit secondary market after Notre Dame game sells out officially

Brooks Warren, Louisville Courier Journal
·1 min read
Louisville-Notre Dame 2019. Photo courtesy of Jeffrey Utterback

Are you still planning to attend the Louisville-Notre Dame football game Oct. 7 at L&N Stadium?If you haven't already purchased a ticket for the 7:30 p.m. contest, it's going to cost you a little — maybe a lot — more.

The Cards' matchup against the 13th-ranked Fighting Irish officially sold out Wednesday, the Louisville athletics department said.

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime leads the nation in rushing. The Fighting Irish are scheduled to play Louisville on Oct. 7 in front of a capacity crowd at L&N Stadium.

As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the cheapest tickets available were on VividSeats ($57 apiece). SeatGeek's lowest ticket was $59, and StubHub's lowest price was $69.If the teams keep winning, prices are sure to increase ahead of the kickoff between the Cards (4-0, 2-0 ACC) and the Fighting Irish (4-1).

This is the first sellout for Louisville football since its 2019 season opener against the Fighting Irish. ABC is scheduled to broadcast a Louisville football game for the first time since 2020, when the Cardinals played the Miami Hurricanes in a nationally ranked game. The Cardinals will make their 24th appearance on ABC.

The Cards are 4-0 under first-year coach Jeff Brohm and will look to keep their undefeated season intact Friday night against N.C. State in Raleigh, North Carolina.

