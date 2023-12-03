Louisville football, falling short vs. Florida State, can learn from ACC title game loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Louisville was supposed to be home Saturday night waiting on a bowl game bid.

Given the uncertainty of a new coaching staff and a relatively new team, the Cardinals were picked to finish eighth in the ACC. But U of L coach Jeff Brohm knew what he had. He blended holdover players from the previous coaching staff with a transfer portal class that on3.com ranked first in the country.

By season’s end, Brohm’s patchwork job had the Cardinals in the ACC championship for the first time. But the Cardinals ran into an undefeated Florida State team with its sights set on getting back to the College Football Playoff for the first time since the 2014 season. A low-scoring 16-6 loss to the Seminoles provided optimism in Year One under Brohm while showing how much further the team has to go.

"I do think our guys wanted to win," he said. "They were up for the challenge as far as facing an undefeated team in a championship game. We had some moments. (If) we score a couple of those touchdowns late in the third quarter, early fourth quarter, it's a different ballgame. But we didn't. When that didn't happen, (Florida State) took advantage of it and things went south."

Brohm’s initial approach to assembling the team was inspired by his father, Oscar, a longtime coach.

“Whether it was Optimus baseball or Optimus basketball … When he had his draft, he would draft the best players no matter what anybody said about them, their attitude, their work ethic, and he'd piece it together,” he said Friday afternoon. “So for us, I've always taken that, and when we go try to improve our team, we're going to try to get the best players we can.”

It worked well during the regular season, giving the Cardinals and bettors optimism heading into the biggest game of the season. Right before kickoff, the Cardinals were a one-point favorite, with FSU down to third-string freshman quarterback Brock Glenn after injuries to starting quarterback Jordan Travis and backup QB Tate Rodemaker.

More on U of L's loss: Jeff Brohm's offense can't capitalize on opportunity in low-scoring ACC championship game

But the Cardinals’ offense struggled to score against an FSU defense that ranks 19th in the country and was shut out in the first half for only the second time this season.

"We were just shooting ourselves in the foot," Cardinals running back Jawhar Jordan said. "Too many penalties. I know for, myself, specifically, I didn't convert on the first down in the second quarter. We just didn't make the play."

Louisville’s defense, which ranks 18th nationally, kept Florida State without a first down for the first 15 minutes of the game. FSU's 16 points was its lowest total since a 35-14 loss to Wake Forest on Sept. 18, 2021.

The Seminoles only managed a first-half field goal, giving them a 3-0 halftime lead, the lowest halftime score in ACC championship history.

Louisville made adjustments in the second half and saw sparks of brilliance in its run game with 41- and 22-yard runs from Maurice Turner and Jordan, respectively. The Cardinals’ defense only allowed one touchdown and special teams gave the squad a late chance when Gilbert Frierson sacked the punter, setting up the offense at the FSU 12-yard line. But an interception on second down killed the momentum.

"I just think once we threw the interception on third down when we're in scoring territory, right in the game, that's when the wheels started to come off," Brohm said. "And we were extremely inefficient after that. That's on me. I need to do a better job."

It wasn’t the first time Louisville was in a close fight this season. The Cardinals were 5-1 in games decided by eight or fewer points using several fourth-quarter defensive stands en route to the program's seventh 10-win season.

None of those teams were Florida State, though.

The Seminoles, under fourth-year coach Mike Norvell, rely on a strong winning tradition, including 15 previous ACC titles and three national championships. It’s the kind of success that Brohm has set out to build at Louisville, with Saturday night as the first step.

The Seminoles will likely go to the College Football Playoff, which sets Louisville up for the Orange Bowl. Ohio State, another tradition-rich football powerhouse, is the projected opponent for the Dec. 30 game in Miami.

C.L. Brown: Louisville football failed to seize moment by failing to seize key moments vs. FSU

ACC Championship highlights: Louisville vs. Florida State football updates: Seminoles lead Cards 13-6 in 4th quarter

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville vs. FSU football: Jeff Brohm and Cards can learn from loss