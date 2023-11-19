Louisville football continues to quiet critics. What we learned in Cardinals' win at Miami

Louisville football was projected to finish eighth in the ACC. That turned out to be bulletin board material three months later.

With more than 20 transfer players and a new coaching staff, the Cardinals’ potential was uncertain. The ninth-ranked squad put the conference on notice Saturday by beating Miami, 38-31, at Hard Rock Stadium for the first time, earning the program’s first trip to the ACC championship game and hoisting the inaugural Howard Schnellenberger Trophy. Going from an eighth-place projection to second place in the league was a result of buying in, hard work, unity and a little luck, first-year U of L coach Jeff Brohm said.

“Every little thing matters,” Brohm said. “We had some obstacles early in the season where we won some close games. (That) got us some confidence, got us some momentum and taught us how to hang in there and play to the end.”

Long before accomplishing the feat, making the ACC championship game is why safety Cam Kelly said he came to Louisville after spending the spring at Virginia following his transfer from North Carolina. Kelly added that he’s still got “receipts” to authenticate his statement.

“Y'all can pull that up. It's there,” Kelly said. “We all bought in, and coach Brohm, everybody on the staff, they made it easy for us. They put the best players out there, and we're all feeding off each other. We have a band of guys that just come together and put together that kind of work. It's something special. We have a special team here.”

Here are three takeaways from Louisville’s first win at Miami:

Jeff Brohm's bag of tricks

Louisville Cardinals tight end Nate Kurisky (85) celebrates with fellow tight end Josh Lifson (42) after catching the football against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

After losing against Pitt, 38-21, Brohm played more conservatively in the following weeks. But with a trip to the ACC championship game on the line, the coach changed it up.

It started with Louisville going for it on fourth down during its first drive. The Cardinals had fourth-and-2 at the Miami 32 after an incomplete pass by quarterback Jack Plummer. Instead of handing off the ball, Plummer threw a 23-yard pass to Nate Kurisky. The tight end then scored on a 2-yard reception from Plummer to give Louisville a 7-0 lead.

The Cardinals ended the half with a 1-yard touchdown catch by offensive lineman Trevonte Sylvester, who reported as an eligible receiver. Brohm has been creative in the ways he has used Sylvester. The Houston transfer did a cartwheel in an attempt to distract Boston College on Sept. 23 at home. The Cardinals won that game, 56-28.

Timely defense

Hurricanes receiver Xavier Restrepo is tackled short of the end zone by Cardinals cornerback Quincy Riley during the fourth quarter Saturday.

Louisville cornerback Quincy Riley admitted Saturday that sometimes it gets boring at his position. Riley is often on an island, with few passes thrown in his direction. So, on fourth down, when Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke threw to receiver Jacolby George with Riley covering George with 1:30 left, the Cardinals corner was surprised. But not surprised enough to not make the play.

Riley batted down the pass, forcing the turnover on downs. It was not the first time he came up big for Louisville on the road this season. Riley also made the game-ending interception at N.C. State in Louisville’s 13-10 win.

“He understands his position, and he's really smart,” Brohm said of Riley. “He's a guy back there you have to account for. He just always comes through when we need it — so very proud of him.”

Louisville’s defense has been exceptional in making timely plays on the road and came up big again Saturday. Besides Riley’s pass breakup to turn the ball over on downs against Miami, the Cardinals’ defense held the Hurricanes to three points in the fourth quarter after being on the field for 8 minutes, 27 seconds.

Despite giving up several big gains in the passing game, the Cardinals held Miami to five scoring drives of 13 total, including three three-and-outs. Louisville had six scoring drives of 12 total. Safety Devin Neal led the Cardinals with eight tackles. Defensive lineman Mason Reiger, who had the team’s lone sack, and Kelly each had 1 ½ tackles for loss. U of L compiled seven tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

“We pride ourselves on being able to (give the ball back to the offense),” Reiger said. “So, going out there and making big plays, that was a good part of today's plan, for sure.”

Offensive versatility

Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer looks for a receiver in the second quarter against Miami. Plummer passed for 308 yards in the 38-31 road victory Saturday.

Jawhar Jordan has been the star of Louisville’s offense all season. The running back became the 23rd player in Cardinals history and first since Javian Hawkins in 2019 to record 1,000 rushing yards in a season. Jordan tallied 33 yards on nine carries against Miami.

Jordan’s feat was only one part of what the Cardinals’ offense offered Saturday.

Louisville has had more success throwing the ball on the road than at home. U of L continued that trend Saturday against Miami. Plummer had his third 300-yard passing game of the season, throwing for 308 yards and three touchdowns — with one interception — against Miami. He spread the ball around to 12 different receivers, especially the tight ends. Kurisky had 50 yards on five catches. Joey Gatewood contributed 51 yards on three receptions.

Receivers Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman led the team with 58 yards apiece on four and two catches, respectively.

Louisville bolstered its passing game with timely runs from Jordan, Isaac Guerendo — who was 7 yards shy of his second 100-yard rushing game of the season — and Maurice Turner. Plummer had five carries for 11 yards. Fellow quarterback Evan Conley had a 5-yard rushing touchdown.

“We try to stress (that) it's going to take everybody in this room at some point,” Brohm said. “I know some guys are playing a lot now. Maybe you're not playing as much as you want, but at some point, it's going to take everybody. And if they believe that, I really think good things will happen not only for the team but also for each individual.”

