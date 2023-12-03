Louisville football bowl projections: Here's where Cards could play if FSU misses the CFP

After Louisville’s 16-6 loss to Florida State in the ACC title game, the Cardinals will wait to see how the College Football Playoff committee handles the Seminoles, who are now down to their third-string quarterback.

If passed over, Florida State (13-0) would be the first undefeated Power Five team to miss the College Football Playoffs. An unpresented decision by the CFP committee would likely put the Cards (10-3) in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 29. Projections from The Sporting News and Sports Illustrated have them facing Texas A&M in the bowl game, which is played in Jacksonville, Florida.

FSU's hopes of getting into the playoffs got tricky after Alabama beat No. 1 Georgia to win the SEC championship, the Bulldogs' first loss in 30 games. The CFP committee has selected two SEC teams for the four-team field twice (2017, 2021), both times it was Alabama and Georgia.

But Florida State will likely head to the CFP giving Louisville the Orange Bowl bid as the highest-ranked ACC team outside of the champion.

If the Seminoles do miss the playoffs, they will take the Orange Bowl slot against Ohio State.

The Orange Bowl is one of the New Year's Six bowls, which also includes the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, and Cotton Bowl.

Since 2000, the Cardinals have played in 18 bowl games, going 9-9. Over its last 11 bowl games, U of L has gone 6-5, including a 24-7 Fenway Bowl win over Cincinnati to end the 2022 season.

The SEC selection for the Gator Bowl is determined by the program that finishes outside of the New Year's Six bowl projections. SEC teams that already appear to have bowl game destinations are LSU (ReliaQuest Bowl against Notre Dame) and Auburn (set to play Georgia Tech in the Mayo Bowl).

