Louisville football has been in ACC for nearly 10 years. Here are 5 top Cardinals moments

Between 2012 and 2014, Louisville football was in three different conferences: the Big East (2012), American Athletic Conference (2013) and ACC (2014).

The Cardinals’ final football season in the Big East ended with a conference co-championship and 11-2 record. Their lone season in the AAC included a second-place finish in the league standings for the program’s second 12-win season.

Bobby Petrino’s return as Louisville’s head football coach ushered in the ACC era, and the team finished third in the conference with nine wins. Louisville’s inclusion in the ACC is the program’s second-longest tenure in a conference after being part of the Missouri Valley Conference for 11 years (1963-74). Prior to and after that, the Cardinals were independent for a combined 70 years (1912-62; 1975-95).

Although Louisville seems content in the ACC, potential moves by Florida State and Clemson — the league’s two biggest brands — put the conference’s status and stability in question.

The Cardinals have been in the ACC for nearly a decade. Here are five of Louisville’s top moments:

Making the ACC championship game (2023)

Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer is sacked during the first half against Florida State in the ACC championship game.

Prior to a season-ending three-game losing streak and ugly loss at Pittsburgh, U of L coach Jeff Brohm’s first season at the helm of the program couldn’t have gone any better. He led the Cardinals to history by making their first ACC championship appearance in the first year the conference got rid of divisions. That included getting Louisville’s first win at Miami, which clinched a spot in the title game for the Cards. Quarterback Jack Plummer led the charge with 308 passing yards and three touchdowns. Safety Devin Neal led the defense with eight tackles. Although Louisville lost to Florida State, it set a standard for the program, which is using the loss to fuel an unfinished business mindset this fall.

Dominating No. 10 Wake Forest (2022)

It had been 20 years since Louisville, as an unranked team, had taken down a top-10 opponent when the Cardinals thrashed quarterback Sam Hartman and the Demon Deacons, 48-21. They sacked Hartman eight times and picked him off four times. Six of eight turnovers came in the third quarter. Quincy Riley had two interceptions, which included a 90-yard pick six to end the third period. Momo Sanogo and M.J. Griffin each had nine tackles. Two of Kei'Trel Clark's six tackles were for loss. It was the first time under Scott Satterfield that Louisville won three consecutive ACC games.

Malik Cunningham vs Duke (2021)

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham runs against Duke.

Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham had his most productive game statistically, tallying seven touchdowns and 527 yards of total offense in the 62-22 rout of Duke. The game helped U of L clinch bowl eligibility and was the first time since November 2019 that the team won back-to-back ACC contests. Cunningham, now a receiver with the Baltimore Ravens, ended the game with 303 passing yards and five TDs to five different receivers to go along with 224 rushing yards and two more scores. That made him only the second FBS player with at least 300 passing and 200 rushing yards in a game.

Top-2 win over Florida State (2016)

U of L quarterback Lamar Jackson's Heisman Trophy odds surged after leading the No. 10 Cardinals to a 63-20 win over second-ranked Florida State. Before becoming the Ravens’ star quarterback, Jackson totaled five touchdowns — four on the ground — in addition to 216 passing yards and 146 rushing yards against the Seminoles. His first TD came a few minutes into the game. He set himself up for the 2-yard scoring run via a 31-yard pass to Jaylen Smith. Jaire Alexander piled on points with a 69-yard punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter. The win was Louisville’s first time beating FSU since a 26-20 overtime victory in 2002 at home.

Lamar Jackson/Deshaun Watson showdown (2016)

A 59-28 win over Marshall was sandwiched between Jackson’s two Heisman-building performances. The showdown between Jackson and Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson didn’t disappoint, with the two combining for 854 yards of total offense and eight touchdowns. Watson, who had five passing touchdowns, and the Tigers prevailed, 42-36, after James Quick mistakenly stepped out of bounds before picking up the first down inside the red zone with 33 seconds left. Still, it didn’t completely take away from Jackson’s performance of 295 passing yards and a score to complement 162 rushing yards and two TDs.

