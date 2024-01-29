Louisville football 2025 recruiting class picks up second commitment from North Oldham OL

Louisville football is already building up its 2025 recruiting class.

U of L coach Jeff Brohm went into his backyard to pick up his second commitment of the cycle. North Oldham offensive lineman Gradey Anthony committed to the Cardinals on Friday, three days after he visited the school for its Junior Day. Three-star quarterback Mason Mims was U of L's first member of the 2025 recruiting class, announcing his commitment on Nov. 24.

Louisville jumped into the national spotlight during Brohm's first season leading his alma mater and has been using the positive momentum on the recruiting trail this offseason. The Cardinals have been active in the NCAA transfer portal while also bringing in talent from the high school ranks. U of L's 2024 class, Brohm's first in a full recruiting cycle, ranks 31st nationally and sixth in the ACC, per 247Sports.

Here's an early look at his 2025 class:

Mason Mims, Quarterback

High school: Oxford High School (Oxford, Alabama)

247Sports composite rating: 3 stars

Commitment status: Verbally committed Nov. 24

What to know: The 6-foot-3, 220-pound signal caller is the 34th quarterback in the 2025 class and the No. 21 overall player in the state of Alabama. As a junior, Mims completed 70.7% of his passes for 2,454 yards and 28 touchdowns to only three interceptions, helping Oxford to a 9-3 season. He picked up his offer from Louisville on Oct. 19.

Gradey Anthony, OL

High school: North Oldham (Goshen)

247Sports composite rating: N/A

Commitment status: Verbally committed Jan. 26

What to know: Anthony, listed at 6-foot-5, 266 pounds, was an all-district selection as a sophomore. In his junior season, he blocked for a North Oldham offense that averaged 23.9 points and 287.9 yards per game and upset Jeffersontown in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville football recruiting 2025: Jeff Brohm lands 2nd commitment