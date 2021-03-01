Louisville F/C Williams out 4-6 weeks after re-injuring foot

Breaking News:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Louisville forward/center Malik Williams will miss four to six weeks after re-injuring his right foot in just his third game after returning from nearly a year away because of injury.

Williams won't require additional surgery for the third injury to the foot since September 2019. The 6-foot-11 senior debuted Feb. 20 against North Carolina after missing the first 15 games following November surgery to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal.

The two-time team captain was sidelined for the first four games last season after breaking a bone in the foot and having a screw inserted, but he finished as the runner-up for Atlantic Coast Conference Sixth Man of the Year.

Williams' recovery included water treadmill workouts before he progressed to strength conditioning and drills for agility skills, balance and stability. He also underwent daily bone stimulator treatments for 12 weeks before being cleared to begin basketball activity about two weeks ago.

He made his second consecutive start on Saturday against the Blue Devils and had five points and five rebounds in 19 minutes before leaving with the injury.

