Louisville ends six-game skid with 101-92 victory over Florida State men's basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored a career-high 29 points, freshman Ty-Laur Johnson had his first double-double and Louisville snapped a six-game skid with a 101-92 victory over Florida State on Saturday night.

Huntley-Hatfield made 11 of 15 shots, including his only 3-point try, and 6-of-8 free throws for the Cardinals (7-15, 2-9 Atlantic Coast Conference). He also grabbed seven rebounds before fouling out. Johnson set personal bests with 27 points and 11 assists. He sank 9 of 15 from the field, 9 of 10 from the free-throw line and grabbed six rebounds.

Curtis Williams was 7 for 7 at the foul line and scored 19 for Louisville. Mike James made it to 18 points with two baskets and 14-for-19 free-throw shooting.

Jalen Warley led the Seminoles (12-9, 6-4) with 23 points. He hit 9 of 10 shots and all five of his free throws. Primo Spears had 17 points off the bench. Jamir Watkins, Darin Green Jr. and reserve Cam Corhen all scored 14. Warley and Corhen both grabbed six rebounds.

The Seminoles turned the ball over 18 times, allowing the Cardinals to score 22 points off them. FSU also shot just 3-of-19 (16%) from 3-point range and 23-of-35 (66%) from the free throw line.

Louisville also connected on just three hits, but was 36 of 45 (80%) from the charity stripe.

