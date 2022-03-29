Louisville defeats Michigan, advances to Final Four

Yahoo Sports’ Cassandra Negley takes you through Louisville's 62-50 defeat of Maryland and Hailey Van Lith's massive night.

CASSANDRA NEGLEY: Louisville is into its fourth Final Four in program history with a 62-50 win over number 3 Michigan on Monday night to complete the Final Four field in the women's tournament. We've said it a few times, but this was an all-around team win for Louisville with a lot of production that isn't always seen in the box score.

Hailey Van Lith's production was seen in the box score. She had another 20-point performance. That's four in a row for her, the first time in Louisville program history that a player has had four tournament games of at least 20 points. She finished with 22 points on nine of 15 shooting with three rebounds, an assist, two steals.

Chelsie Hall had 15 points. Olivia Cochran had 8 of 9 points in the pivotal second half as Louisville started to put this away. Emily Engstler had a takeaway and a steal on the Wolverines final two possessions to really seal this. She did not have a huge production in points, but she had 16 rebounds, four assists, six steals. The team itself had 15 steals and forced 22 turnovers. This defense is lethal.

Louisville finished on a 10-0 run to book their ticket to Minnesota. They held the lead throughout this game and were able to keep Michigan just far enough away, even though it got close at the end. Hailey Van Lith talked with the ESPN broadcast about how they are not done. So we'll see what else they can do in the Final Four on Friday. For more from that tournament, stay with Yahoo Sports.