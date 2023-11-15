Louisville cracks top 10 of latest College Football Playoff rankings before game at Miami

Louisville's ascent on the national stage now includes a No. 10 spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

The Cardinals' highest CFP ranking was Nov. 13, 2016, when the Cardinals were fifth. Louisville's No. 9 ranking in the AP and US LBM polls is also its highest since being third in both that same week. They fell to 11th in all three rankings the next week after a 36-10 loss at Houston and never cracked the top 10 for the rest of that season.

This year, U of L's elevation in the rankings comes after the team reached nine wins for the first time since 2016, which includes a perfect home record. That mark will be on the line when Kentucky plays Nov. 25 at L&N Stadium for the Governor's Cup in the regular-season finale.

Florida State (4) and North Carolina (20) join Louisville in the CFP rankings, with the undefeated Seminoles awaiting their opponent in the 2023 ACC Championship Game. The Cardinals are second in the league standings and will earn the program's first appearance in the title game with a road win over Miami (noon Saturday). The Tar Heels need more help than that.

The ACC championship game is scheduled Dec. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

