Louisville cop who arrested Scottie Scheffler goes viral over 'freaking $80 pants'

The criminal charges against Scottie Scheffler were dropped on Wednesday with the pro golfer labeling the incident at the 2024 PGA Championship as an unfortunate miscommunication.

The arresting officer, Bryan Gillis, agreed in a statement released on social media, complimenting Scheffler's diplomacy and respect and critiquing Scheffler's lawyer, Steve Romines. He also offered thoughts and prayers to John Mills' family, who was fatally struck by a shuttle bus. Police were responding to the crash scene when the incident with Scheffler happened. Gillis also included a fairly interesting postscript.

"Yes, the department has us buying freaking $80 pants," Gillis said. "To those concerned, they were indeed ruined. But Scottie, it's all good. I never would've guessed I'd have the most famous pair of pants in the country for a few weeks because of this."

Scottie Scheffler during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. (Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Why was Scottie Scheffler arrested?

Scheffler was arrested and booked on a second-degree charge of assaulting a police officer, a third-degree charge of criminal mischief, a charge of reckless driving and for disregarding signals from officers who were directing traffic.

Gillis' statement did not back down from the police report that said he was dragged to the ground and injured by Scheffler accelerating his car. There's a lack of video evidence to corroborate the statement, though, as the officer did not have his bodycam on during the incident.

"I hold no ill will toward Officer Gillis. I wish to put this incident behind me and move on, and I hope he will do the same," Scheffler said in an Instagram story Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Scottie Scheffler arrest: Cop goes viral over 'freaking $80 pants'