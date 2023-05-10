Louisville continues to push for 4-star LSU receiver commit

LSU has 14 commitments in the 2024 recruiting class, but one of those players is receiving the full-court press from an ACC program.

Four-star Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes receiver Joseph Stone committed to LSU back in July 2022, but he has continued to take visits. His latest trip brought him to Louisville, where the Cardinals staff reportedly made a strong impression.

According to On3’s Jeremy Johnson, Stone said the staff gave him the “red carpet treatment” and that he has strong relationships with the coaches, particularly receivers coach Garrick McGee.

Stone also has some connections to the program. He apparently has family in the area, and his cousin recently joined the team as a transfer. Stone said that Louisville will receive an official visit from him, though he hasn’t set a date yet.

The No. 243 overall player in the 2024 class and No. 35 receiver according to 247Sports, Stone is the sixth-highest-ranked commit in LSU’s class and the only receiver. Keeping him on board is a priority for the Tigers, but they’ll have to fend off some competition down the stretch.

