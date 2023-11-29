Louisville Cardinals football: See all the photos from the 2023 college football season
Jeff Brohm returned home to the University of Louisville, bringing new enthusiasm into the program and setting big expectations for the Cardinals.
Keep updated with the season or relive your favorite moments from the first year of the Brohm era.
Nov. 25: Kentucky 38, Louisville 31
Record: 10-2. Rankings: US LBM Coaches Poll: 14; AP poll: 15
Game Recap: Louisville lost to Kentucky in the Governor's Cup for a fifth straight year. The Cardinals will have plenty to work on ahead of the ACC title game.
C.L. Brown: Jeff Brohm has had virtually all the answers in leading Louisville this college football season. He ran out of gas in regular-season finale vs. UK.
Nov. 18: Louisville 38, Miami 31
Record: 10-1. Rankings: US LBM Coaches Poll: 9; AP poll: 9; College Football Playoff: 10
Game Recap: Louisville football, in Year 1 under Jeff Brohm, won at Miami for the first time to clinch a spot in the ACC championship game for the first time.
C.L. Brown: Jeff Brohm leading Louisville football to first ACC title game is worth celebration.
Nov. 9: Louisville 31, Virginia 24
Record: 9-1. Rankings: US LBM Coaches Poll: 9; AP poll: 9; College Football Playoff: 10
Game Recap: Louisville football added to its winning streak at L&N Stadium and kept its ACC title game hopes alive with win over Virginia.
C.L. Brown: With the ACC championship game within reach, U of L can't afford another lackluster showing like its play vs. Virginia.
Nov. 4: Louisville 34, Virginia Tech 3
Record: 8-1. Rankings: US LBM Coaches Poll: 11; AP poll: 11; College Football Playoff: 11
Game Recap: Louisville football makes statement: Short-handed Cards dominate in win over Virginia Tech.
C.L. Brown: At this point in the college football season when all teams have to handle attrition, Louisville showed it’s equipped with the depth to do just that.
Oct. 28: Louisville 23, Duke 0
Record: 7-1. Rankings: US LBM Coaches Poll: 15; AP poll: 15; College Football Playoff: 13
Game Recap: Louisville football delivered on offense in its shutout win over Duke. With the win, U of L still has a chance of making the 2023 ACC Championship Game.
C.L. Brown: Louisville football goes as Jawhar Jordan goes. In U of L's win over Duke, the star RB showed why he is the Cards' MVP this college football season.
Oct. 14: Pittsburgh 38, Louisville 21
Record: 6-1. Rankings: US LBM Coaches Poll: 21; AP poll: 21
Game Recap: Louisville football, plagued by injury and offensive miscues, upset on road at Pittsburgh.
C.L. Brown: Jeff Brohm’s Louisville Cardinals and Mark Stoops’ Kentucky Wildcats are at crossroads heading into pivotal college football games following off week.
Oct. 7: Louisville 33, Notre Dame 20
Record: 6-0. Rankings: US LBM Coaches Poll: 15; AP poll: 14
Game Recap: Jeff Brohm and the Louisville Cardinals upset Notre Dame in front of a record crowd at L&N Stadium.
C.L. Brown: The way Louisville football played at the line of scrimmage in its win over Notre Dame shows U of L is already a contender in Year 1 under Jeff Brohm.
Sept. 29: Louisville 13, N.C. State 10
Record: 5-0. Rankings: US LBM Coaches Poll: 25; AP poll: 25
Game Recap: Louisville football, led by its defense Friday night, beat N.C. State.
C.L. Brown: U of L DB Cam Kelly, who spent four seasons at UNC, got his redemption at N.C. State as Louisville football beat the Wolfpack to improve to 5-0.
Sept. 23: Louisville 56, Boston College 28
Record: 4-0. Rankings: US LBM Coaches Poll: not ranked; AP poll: not ranked
Game Recap: Louisville football hits program highs in win over Boston College.
C.L. Brown: In U of L's win over Boston College, QB Jack Plummer showed he can play at a level that could lift Louisville football to the ACC championship game.
Sept. 16: Louisville 21, Indiana 14
Record: 3-0. Rankings: US LBM Coaches Poll: not ranked; AP poll: not ranked
Game Recap: University of Louisville football beat Indiana, 21-14, for the first time at Lucas Oil Stadium. It was a game full of firsts for Jeff Brohm's Cardinals.
C.L. Brown: Game between Louisville football and Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium was another reminder that college football needs more of these matchups.
Sept. 7: Louisville 56, Murray State 0
Record: 2-0. Rankings: US LBM Coaches Poll: not ranked; AP poll: not ranked
Game Recap: The Louisville Cardinals shut out the Murray State Racers in Week 2 at L&N Stadium.
C.L. Brown: Louisville football has the ACC's top RB-WR duo.
Sept. 1: Louisville 39, Georgia Tech 34
Record: 1-0. Rankings: US LBM Coaches Poll: not ranked; AP poll: not ranked
Game Recap: The Louisville Cardinals opened the 2023 college football season, and the Jeff Brohm era, with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
C.L. Brown: Louisville football outscored Georgia Tech, 26-6, in the second half to win its opener and show why Jeff Brohm was the right person to lead the Cards.
