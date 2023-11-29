Louisville Cardinals football: See all the photos from the 2023 college football season

Jeff Brohm returned home to the University of Louisville, bringing new enthusiasm into the program and setting big expectations for the Cardinals.

Keep updated with the season or relive your favorite moments from the first year of the Brohm era.

Nov. 25: Kentucky 38, Louisville 31

Record: 10-2. Rankings: US LBM Coaches Poll: 14; AP poll: 15

Game Recap: Louisville lost to Kentucky in the Governor's Cup for a fifth straight year. The Cardinals will have plenty to work on ahead of the ACC title game.

C.L. Brown: Jeff Brohm has had virtually all the answers in leading Louisville this college football season. He ran out of gas in regular-season finale vs. UK.

Kentucky Wildcats linebacker D'Eryk Jackson (54) tries to stop Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Guerendo (23) in the first half of the 2023 Governor's Cup game in Louisville. Nov. 24, 2023

L&N Stadium with full of football fans as the Cardinals and Wildcats faced off for the Governor's Cup on Saturday afternoon at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Nov. 25, 2023.

Louisville cheerleaders celebrated after a Louisville score during first half action as the Cardinals and Wildcats faced off for the Governor's Cup on Saturday afternoon at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Nov. 25, 2023.

Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm congratulates Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops after the Wildcats beat Louisville 38-31 Saturday and retaining the Governor's Cup. It was Brohm's first Governor's Cup game as head coach for UofL. Nov. 24, 2023

Nov. 18: Louisville 38, Miami 31

Record: 10-1 . Rankings: US LBM Coaches Poll: 9; AP poll: 9; College Football Playoff: 10

Game Recap: Louisville football, in Year 1 under Jeff Brohm, won at Miami for the first time to clinch a spot in the ACC championship game for the first time.

C.L. Brown: Jeff Brohm leading Louisville football to first ACC title game is worth celebration.

Nov 18, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Jack Plummer (13) throws the football against the Miami Hurricanes during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 18, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) is tackled short of the end zone by Louisville Cardinals defensive back Quincy Riley (3) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 18, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm is photographed with The Schnellenberger Trophy after winning the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 18, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Jamari Thrash (1) runs with the football for a touchdown against Miami Hurricanes linebacker K.J. Cloyd (23) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 9: Louisville 31, Virginia 24

Record: 9-1. Rankings: US LBM Coaches Poll: 9; AP poll: 9; College Football Playoff: 10

Game Recap: Louisville football added to its winning streak at L&N Stadium and kept its ACC title game hopes alive with win over Virginia.

C.L. Brown: With the ACC championship game within reach, U of L can't afford another lackluster showing like its play vs. Virginia.

A host of U of L defenders brought down Virginia's Malik Washington (4) during their game at the L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. on Nov. 9, 2023.

U of L's Jawhar Jordan (25) eludes Virginia defenders during their game at the L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. on Nov. 9, 2023.

Louisville’s Joey Gatewood, #84, celebrates with his team after he scored a touchdown against Virginia in L & N Stadium. Nov. 9, 2023

U of L QB Jack Plummer (13) unleashed a long bomb to Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (9) who caught it a 52-yard touchdown to tie the game 24-24 against Virginia at the L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. on Nov. 9, 2023.

Nov. 4: Louisville 34, Virginia Tech 3

Record: 8-1. Rankings: US LBM Coaches Poll: 11; AP poll: 11; College Football Playoff: 11

Game Recap: Louisville football makes statement: Short-handed Cards dominate in win over Virginia Tech.

C.L. Brown: At this point in the college football season when all teams have to handle attrition, Louisville showed it’s equipped with the depth to do just that.

Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) looks for room to run against Virginia Tech. Nov.4, 2023.

Louisville's Jeff Brohm during a timeout in the game against Virginia Tech. Nov. 4, 2023

Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Kevin Coleman (3) celebrates his touchdown with teammate wide receiver Chris Bell (0) in the third quarter as the Cards rolled past Virginia Tech Saturday. Nov.4, 2023.

Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm during a timeout in the win over Virginia Tech Saturday. The Cards are now 8-1 in Brohm's first season as head coach. Nov.4, 2023.

Oct. 28: Louisville 23, Duke 0

Record: 7-1. Rankings: US LBM Coaches Poll: 15; AP poll: 15; College Football Playoff: 13

Game Recap: Louisville football delivered on offense in its shutout win over Duke. With the win, U of L still has a chance of making the 2023 ACC Championship Game.

C.L. Brown: Louisville football goes as Jawhar Jordan goes. In U of L's win over Duke, the star RB showed why he is the Cards' MVP this college football season.

Duke WR Jordan Moore (8) was unable to haul in a pass against the U of L defense during their game at the L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 28, 2023.

U of L versus Duke at the L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 28, 2023.

U of L's Gilbert Frierson (13) celebrated after getting an interception against Duke during their game at the L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 28, 2023.

Duke's Jeremiah Hasley (85) was unable to haul in a pass aginst U of L's Devin Neal (27) during their game at the L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 28, 2023.

Oct. 14: Pittsburgh 38, Louisville 21

Oct 14, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Jack Plummer (13) runs with the ball against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back M.J. Devonshire (12) and defensive lineman Dayon Hayes (50) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm (left) and Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi (right) talk at mid-field before their teams play at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville running back Isaac Guerendo (23) celebrates a touchdown next to Pittsburgh linebacker Braylan Lovelace (35) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Oct 14, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Jack Plummer (13) leads the team onto the field to play the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 7: Louisville 33, Notre Dame 20

Record: 6-0. Rankings: US LBM Coaches Poll: 15; AP poll: 14

Game Recap: Jeff Brohm and the Louisville Cardinals upset Notre Dame in front of a record crowd at L&N Stadium.

C.L. Brown: The way Louisville football played at the line of scrimmage in its win over Notre Dame shows U of L is already a contender in Year 1 under Jeff Brohm.

Fans packed L&N Stadium as the Louisville Cardinals kicked off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

Louisville's Devin Neal (27) celebrated after picking off a pass from Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman during second half action as the Louisville Cardinals defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 33-20 on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

Louisville defensive players celebrated a stop on 3rd down as the Cardinals defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 33-20 on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

Louisville's Gilbert Frierson (13) celebrated at midfield as time wound down on the Louisville Cardinals defeat of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 33-20 on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

Sept. 29: Louisville 13, N.C. State 10

Sep 29, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Jack Plummer (13) looks to pass as North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Payton Wilson (11) defends during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Louisville Cardinals won 13-10. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 29, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Jack Plummer (13) throws the ball away before he can be sacked by during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Louisville Cardinals won 13-10. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 29, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Jack Plummer (13) throws a pass to Louisville Cardinals tight end Nate Kurisky (85) during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 29, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm watches the coin toss prior to the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 23: Louisville 56, Boston College 28

Record: 4-0. Rankings: US LBM Coaches Poll: not ranked; AP poll: not ranked

Game Recap: Louisville football hits program highs in win over Boston College.

C.L. Brown: In U of L's win over Boston College, QB Jack Plummer showed he can play at a level that could lift Louisville football to the ACC championship game.

Louisville football team came out against Boston College Saturday afternoon in L & N Stadium. Sept. 23, 2023

Louisville’s Maurice Turner gets a first down against Boston College’s Amari Jackson Saturday afternoon in L & N Stadium. Sept. 23, 2023

Louisville’s Jack Plummer throws a ball against Boston College Saturday afternoon in L & N Stadium. Sept. 23, 2023

Louisville cheerleaders performed against Boston College Saturday afternoon in L & N Stadium. Sept. 23, 2023

Sept. 16: Louisville 21, Indiana 14

Record: 3-0. Rankings: US LBM Coaches Poll: not ranked; AP poll: not ranked

Game Recap: University of Louisville football beat Indiana, 21-14, for the first time at Lucas Oil Stadium. It was a game full of firsts for Jeff Brohm's Cardinals.

C.L. Brown: Game between Louisville football and Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium was another reminder that college football needs more of these matchups.

Louisville Cardinals defensive back Gilbert Frierson (13) celebrates Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, after the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Louisville Cardinals defeated the Indiana Hoosiers, 21-14.

Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Jamari Thrash (1) rushes into the end zone for a touchdown past Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Louisville Cardinals lead at the half against the against the Indiana Hoosiers, 21-0.

Indiana Hoosiers running back Jaylin Lucas (12) is tackled by Louisville Cardinals defensive back Devin Neal (27) on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Louisville Cardinals defeated the Indiana Hoosiers, 21-14.

Louisville Cardinals quarterback Jack Plummer (13) celebrates a touchdown with teammates Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during the game Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Louisville Cardinals lead at the half against the against the Indiana Hoosiers, 21-0.

Sept. 7: Louisville 56, Murray State 0

Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm ran onto the field for his first home game before facing off against Murray State on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan (25) celebrated after running 72 yards for a score against the Murray State defense during first half action on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Louisville fans were happy all night long as their Cardinals crushed the Murray State 56-0 in Jeff Brohm's home coaching debut on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Louisville cheerleaders perform against Murray on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Sept. 1: Louisville 39, Georgia Tech 34

Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer (13) works in the pocket against Georgia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Atlanta. Louisville won 39-34. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm stands on a stage near the Old Leather Helmet trophy after an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Atlanta. Louisville won 39-34. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Sep 1, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Jamari Thrash (1) hauls in a touchdown pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 1, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) runs after a catch against the Louisville Cardinals in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Jeff Brohm, Louisville football's 2023 season through photos