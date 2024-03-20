Louisville Cardinals football coach Jeff Brohm previews new season following spring practice
Louisville Cardinals football coach Jeff Brohm previews the upcoming 2024 season following spring practice at Trager Center.
Louisville Cardinals football coach Jeff Brohm previews the upcoming 2024 season following spring practice at Trager Center.
The Cubs and Cardinals are expected to contend, with the Brewers and Reds right on their tails, in what could be baseball's most competitive division.
UConn is leading the way on the men's side, while the women's bracket is coming down to just two teams this season.
Out of that tear-stained team meeting has sprung this year’s most improbable story of March Madness.
After highlighting some off-the-radar candidates to lead MLB in home runs, fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don offers up his favorite values for pitching's biggest award.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest Clemson lawsuit that is yet another sign of a potential implosion of the ACC. Wetzel is bothered by the timing of the lawsuit when he just wants to enjoy March Madness. Forde then goes on an epic rant about how every school is in it for themselves and everyone looks to pass the blame for the state of college sports, when in fact, everyone is to blame.
Twenty-some years ago, Keith Dambrot was down on his luck. Then LeBron James walked through the door of a community center and changed everything.
Milwaukee's star point guard will be held responsible for the outcome of this season, for better or worse, whether or not he deserves it.
With the massive wave of NFL free agency moves behind us, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shakes out who saw their fantasy value rise or fall for 2024.
Fred Zinkie catches up fantasy baseball managers on all the pertinent spring training happenings to help set a plan for drafts.
The former five-star recruit and freshman starter appears to be returning to Alabama.
Rahm won the 2023 Masters by four strokes over Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens reveals his favorite picks from his recent Tout Wars draft while exposing the truth about league winners.
The contract also reportedly includes $41 million guaranteed at signing.
Some players are concerned that deputy executive director Bruce Meyer is "ideologically aligned" with super-agent Scott Boras.
Clark's record-breaking season has transcended college basketball, but there are several deserving candidates this season.
Sacramento had its breakthrough last season, but its encore performance hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. How far can the Kings go?
Caitlin Clark headlines our list of the 10 best WNBA prospects to watch during March Madness.
Can Purdue put to rest some of its NCAA tournament demons?
The eight-episode Netflix series follow last year's "Quarterback," which documented the 2022 seasons of Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota.
In today's edition: Mookie moves to shortstop, Anthony Edwards throws down the dunk of the year, Ovechkin hits the 20-goal mark (again!), soccer's version of madness, and more.