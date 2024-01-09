Louisville Cardinals finish 19th in final AP college football poll

Despite ending the season with three straight losses, Louisville is ranked 19th in the final AP poll, which was released early Tuesday morning after the College Football Playoff national championship game.

It is the first time they've been ranked in the AP poll to end the season since 2016 and the highest final ranking since 2013 when they finished 15th.

Michigan is the unanimous No. 1 team after winning the title with a 15-0 record. In addition to Louisville, three other ACC teams made the final poll with Florida State (No. 6), Clemson (No. 20) and N.C. State (No. 21). Of the four ACC teams, only Clemson won its bowl game. FSU, which was down multiple players, took its first loss of the season to Georgia in the Orange Bowl, 63-3, while Louisville lost the Holiday Bowl to Southern California, 42-28 and N.C. State fell to Kansas State, 28-19, in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Though Louisville is losing key players including running backs Jawhar Jordan and Isaac Guerendo along with quarterback Jack Plummer and defensive backs Jarvis Brownlee and Cam Kelly, the Cardinals get an immediate boost defensively with the expected returns of defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte and cornerback Quincy Riley. They've also been extremely active in the transfer portal with the current group of 24 incoming players ranking fourth (247Sports) and second (On3).

Louisville begins it's second season under head coach Jeff Brohm on Aug. 31, against Austin Peay.

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville finishes No. 19 in final 2023 AP college football poll