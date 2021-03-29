Louisville beats Oregon 60-42, heads to women’s Elite Eight

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN ANTONIO — Dana Evans broke out of a shooting slump in a big way, carrying Louisville to the Elite Eight.

The senior All-America guard matched her career high with 29 points and the No. 2 seed Cardinals advanced to the regional final of the women’s NCAA Tournament for the third straight time with a 60-42 win over sixth-seeded Oregon on Sunday night.

“I knew it would end at the right time, when I needed it to,” Evans said. “My teammates didn’t need me to do what I did tonight (in) in the other games. Everybody has been stepping up. I think everything happens for a reason. My teammates were able to get their confidence and get going and now that I feel like that I’m back to my normal self, I feel like we’re going to be just fine.”

Evans had struggled late in the season and hadn’t played well in the first two games of the tournament. She hadn’t scored more than 15 points in any of the five ACC or NCAA Tournament games before Sunday.

She said former Louisville great Asia Durr had reached out to her over the last few days.

“She sent me a nice text just telling me to just relax, let the game come to me and don’t overthink it,” Evans said. “I took her words, and it worked.”

The Cardinals will face top seed Stanford on Tuesday night in the Alamo Region final.

Louisville (26-3) continued its stellar defensive play, holding Oregon (15-9) to 14 points in the first half, including six in the second quarter.

Evans provided the offense. After going scoreless in the first quarter, she started to heat up. Oregon had freshman Maddie Scherr guarding Evans in the opening period before she hurt her ankle and had to come out of the game. Evans responded by scoring 13 points in the second and ended the period with a nifty drive and dish right before the buzzer to give Louisville a 29-14 advantage at the break.

Oregon rallied in the second half, cutting its deficit to 10 after three quarters. The Ducks were down 41-33 with 50 seconds left in the third after two free throws by Nyara Sabally. But she went down with a left ankle injury 20 seconds later when she stepped on a teammate’s foot. Sabally had to be helped off the court. She didn’t return and finished with a team-leading 14 points.

The Ducks got within 43-37 early in the fourth quarter, but seven straight points by Evans – including two deep 3-pointers – started a 13-0 run that put the game away.

Evans capped her night with a fast-break layup off a spectacular behind-the-back pass from Mykasa Robinson, who stole the ball with a minute left.

“I knew she was about to do something, but didn’t know what it was going to be,” Evans said. “She doesn’t surprise me for what she does for us. Her basketball IQ is really high.”

Oregon was trying to get to its fourth straight Elite Eight and second consecutive Final Four. The Ducks had struggled heading into the NCAA Tournament, dropping five of six before getting to Texas.

“Coach (Jeff) Walz had them ready and they deserved it tonight,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. “They played harder tonight and got us on our heels early. We couldn’t quite recover. We made an effort to cut it to six, then they went on a run that we couldn’t recover from. That being said, I’m proud of my team and don’t think a month ago people thought we’d be here.”

The Cardinals hadn’t played well at the start of either of their NCAA games. They trailed by nine after one quarter in the first round against Marist and by 15 against Northwestern.

Louisville didn’t light it up early this time, either, but managed a 10-8 lead after the opening quarter. The teams combined to shoot 9 for 35 in the first 10 minutes.

“I completely changed up the pregame speech. It was more of a plead, `Please play hard,”‘ Walz said. “Whatever I told you to do, just do the opposite because the last two weren’t good at all. So happy how we came out and defended, especially in the first quarter.”

MISFIRED

The Ducks missed all nine 3-point attempts in the first half and finished the game 2 for 18.

INDY BOUND

Graves will travel to Indianapolis in support of his son, Will, who is a walk-on for the Gonzaga men’s team. The unbeaten Bulldogs will play in an Elite Eight game on Tuesday against either Southern California or Oregon.

“We didn’t win a national championship, but maybe they will,” Graves said.

Louisville beats Oregon 60-42, heads to women’s Elite Eight originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • USC coach Andy Enfield made history when he took a No. 15 seed to the men's Sweet 16. Will Oral Roberts surpass him?

    Only one coach, USC's Andy Enfield, knows what it's like to coach a No. 15 seed in the men's Sweet 16. Now, Oral Roberts' Paul Mills will join him.

  • Wild March Madness continues: USC and UCLA are in the Elite Eight together for the first time ever

    UCLA is back in the men's Elite Eight for the first time since 2008; USC for the first time since 2001. The Pac-12 schools are joined by Oregon State.

  • NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 scores: What you missed in women's, men's tournaments on Sunday

    The men and women conclude Sweet 16 play Sunday, setting up a complete picture of the Elite Eights. USA TODAY Sports recaps the action.

  • Analysis: Alabama beats itself with horrible performance from the charity stripe in loss to UCLA

    Alabama has worst showing by any men's team in NCAA Tournament with at least 25 free-throw attempts since Kansas in 2003 championship game.

  • Report: No consensus in Eagles’ building regarding Jalen Hurts

    If it feels like the Eagles have been a little bit all over the place when it comes to the quarterback position in recent months, there’s a reason for that. Apparently, they are. Rob Maaddi, who covers the Eagles for the Associated Press, recently made this observation on Twitter: “Eagles are unsure about Jalen Hurts. [more]

  • No. 1 overall seed Stanford cruises past No. 5 Missouri State into Elite Eight

    The Cardinal are deep, skilled at the perimeter and defensive minded.

  • Top 10 Goals of the Week

    Top 10 Goals of the Week, 03/28/2021

  • Birx, Who Gushed Over Trump’s Handling of Virus, Now Says He’s Responsible for Hundreds of Thousands Dead

    "There were about 100,000 deaths that came from that original surge,” she said. “All of the rest of them, in my mind, could have been mitigated or decreased substantially”

  • Elite Eight or sent packing: Winners and losers from the men's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

    The second day of the Sweet 16 of the men's NCAA Tournament has seen two No. 1 seeds - Gonzaga and Michigan - reach the Elite Eight.

  • Lakers beat Magic while waiting for Andre Drummond to arrive

    After signing center Andrge Drummond on Sunday, the Lakers beat the Orlando Magic 96-93 behind Dennis Schroder (24 points) and Kyle Kuzma (21 points).

  • UFC 260 highlights & recap: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

    Watch the UFC 260 highlights and recap from the championship main event between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou from Saturday's event at The Apex in Las Vegas. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Video: Jake Paul and Ben Askren get physical at Fight Club face-off UFC 260 highlights – Francis Ngannou KOs Stipe Miocic

  • Francis Ngannou wants to fight Jon Jones, despite Dana White’s doubts

    After knocking out Stipe Miocic in the second round to win the UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 260, Francis Ngannou spoke to the media at the post-fight press conference about what could be next for his career. Earlier in the evening at the press conference, UFC president Dana White said he was 100-percent willing to make a title fight between Ngannou and Jon Jones. But White also expressed doubt that Jones actually wanted the fight. If it were up to Ngannou, however, his next opponent would be the pound-for-pound king in Jones rather than a rematch against top heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis for the title. “Obviously Jon Jones makes more sense for me. But either way, I’m gonna fight,” Ngannou said. “If Jon Jones doesn’t come to heavyweight, the division has to move. As the new heavyweight champion, I’ve decided to put more activity in the division than [the division] has been in the past two or three years.” Ngannou maintained that while he’ll let the contenders call him out and not the other way around, along with letting the UFC make the decisions as to what is next for him, the newly crowned heavyweight champion would prefer to face Jon Jones next. “I might be the champ, but I don’t make the call,” Ngannou said. “The UFC decides what really happens. But for what I want or what I would like? Yes, I would like [Jones].” TRENDING > Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou Francis Ngannou still thinks Jon Jones fight makes sense (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Francis Ngannou rubber faces Stipe Miocic at UFC 260

  • Report: Lakers are front-runners to sign C Andre Drummond

    The Los Angeles Lakers are the front-runners to sign center Andre Drummond when he clears waivers on Sunday, ESPN reported. The two-time All-Star and four-time NBA rebounding leader agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. The Lakers' star players and members of the front office "have been recruiting Drummond hard," per the report.

  • As the battle for pay equity in sports rages on, more and more women are investing in themselves

    When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down leagues there was fear it would set women's sports back. Instead, women have gone forward with being the change they've long sought.

  • UFC 261 sells out in minutes, tickets warn of 'death' and 'permanent damage' from COVID-19

    Dana White set an arena record on Friday for next month's UFC 261 in Jacksonville, but had to issue a severe health warning in the fine print on the tickets.

  • Francis Ngannou says he's evolved since loss to Stipe Miocic: 'Everything is different ... and better'

    Ngannou scoffs at the notion he’s the same fighter who was dominated by Stipe Miocic on Jan. 20, 2018, in their heavyweight title fight.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Gonzaga covers another big spread, can anyone compete against the Bulldogs?

    Gonzaga has covered in every tournament game, beating huge point spreads

  • Indiana hires former Knicks, Hawks coach Mike Woodson as head coach

    Can Woodson, a former IU player, return the Hoosiers to glory?

  • Shorthanded Lakers add Andre Drummond after Cavaliers buyout

    One of the biggest names on the buyout market is headed to Los Angeles.

  • Dana White targeting UFC 264, Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier for Las Vegas

    With the UFC returning to live events with fans in attendance in April, company president Dana White on Saturday told MMAWeekly.com that he is targeting UFC 264 for a return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He also hopes that the event will feature the trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. UFC 261 is currently slated for April 24 in Jacksonville, Fla. That event will feature three championship bouts, but perhaps overshadowing that is the fact that it will be the promotion's first event with a full house of fans. The VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena is already sold out to the tune of 15,000 fans. With Florida opening up, the plan is fans will not be required to social distance or mask up. The UFC did, however, include a warning to fans buying tickets to the event that by purchasing tickets they accepted the risk of possibly contracting COVID-19 at the event, and that they would not hold the UFC or the venue liable if they did. Though that approach has been met with heavy criticism from some, there are others who are ready to move full steam ahead. Count Dana White among them. UFC 262 is also already scheduled for May 15 at the Toyota Center in Houston, where the venue is again expected to be at full capacity. Dana White admits to wanting crowds back in Las Vegas in July When asked by MMAWeekly.com about UFC 264, which is tentatively planned for July 10, White admitted that he is targeting a return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for that event. Though the UFC has held the majority of its events at its Apex facility in Las Vegas since pandemic induced limitations were put in place, they haven't been allowed to have full-capacity crowds there. White hopes to change that with UFC 264, and wants to return to crowds on the UFC's home turf with a blockbuster trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. McGregor defeated Poirier in their first bout at UFC 178 in September of 2014. Poirier returned the favor in their more recent bout at UFC 257 in January. Poirier won the rematch via a second-round stoppage with a masterful performance. If he's able to line up Poirier vs. McGregor 3 for UFC 264, White also agreed that it would make sense to either book Justin Gaethje in a supporting bout or to even have him lined up as an outright back-up in case either of the main event fighters were to drop out for any reason. UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic, becomes new baddest man on the planet Dana White targets UFC 264, Poirier vs. McGregor 3 to return crowds to Vegas (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)