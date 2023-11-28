Can Louisville beat Florida State and send Texas to the playoff?

As we approach conference championships over the weekend, one thing is abundantly clear: the Texas Longhorns need the Florida State Seminoles to lose. The team that faces Florida State this weekend is more than capable of making it happen.

The Louisville Cardinals face Florida State this weekend following a 38-31 loss to in-state rivals in the Kentucky Wildcats. Yet the season has featured several high points in contrast.

Earlier this season, Louisville shellacked Notre Dame, 33-20. The Cardinals would later go on to dominate both Duke and Virginia Tech winning each game by 23 or more points. Just a week before its Kentucky loss, Louisville defeated Miami in Coral Gables.

The team’s quarterback Jack Plummer is not related to former Arizona State standout Jake Plummer, but he is compiling an impressive season in his own right. Plummer has thrown for 2,952 yards and 21 touchdown passes for the season. He is more than capable of winning a quarterback duel with Florida State backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker.

On the season, Rodemaker has a 43.9 QBR. Plummer’s season QBR is 68.4. The matchup would seem to heavily favor the Cardinals at quarterback despite sizable advantages elsewhere.

Can Louisville defeat Florida State and keep Texas’ playoff hopes alive? We’ll have an answer on Saturday night.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire