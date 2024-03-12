Louisville basketball's season, possibly Kenny Payne era, ends at ACC Tournament

WASHINGTON — The 2023-24 Louisville men’s basketball season, and in all likelihood the Kenny Payne era, is over.

It ended with a 94-85 loss to N.C. State on Tuesday in the first round of the ACC Tournament at Capital One Arena.

If that’s it for Payne, he will leave his alma mater with a 12-52 overall record.

His seat has been hot since the 2022-23 season went down as the worst in modern program history. U of L (8-24) doubled its win total in 2023-24 but ended on an eight-game losing streak to post back-to-back 20-loss campaigns for the first time in its 110 years of existence.

With Tuesday’s loss, the Cardinals also went winless during March in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1967. In case you’re wondering, those teams finished 16-10 and 23-5, respectively.

Now, we wait — and batten down the hatches for a coaching search that feels as if it’s been underway since at least December.

That’s when Louisville athletics director Josh Heird chose to make public his decision to stick with Payne heading into 2024. In an interview with WDRB News’ Eric Crawford, Heird said “every action, every word matters.”

And when asked if there was a way to increase Payne’s job security “outside of winning,” he said, “I think that’s going to be hard to do.”

It didn’t happen. Instead, the Cards went out in the worst possible way against the least intimidating stretch of ACC opponents.

N.C. State (18-14) entered Tuesday’s game having lost four in a row and eight of its past 10. The Wolfpack was only six points better when these teams met in January at the KFC Yum! Center.

The 89-83 final score is deceiving, however. Coach Kevin Keatts’ team led for all but 2 minutes, 29 seconds and by as many as 14 points.

Round 2 in the nation’s capital was more of a back-and forth affair.

U of L started 9 for 11 from the field, forced six turnovers and jumped to a 23-11 advantage during the opening 7:10. It led for longer during the first half (16:16) than it did during its final six games of the regular season (6:18).

State stormed back, however, to trail by just one, 46-45, at the break. That’s because the Cards, despite shooting 66.7% and going 6 for 9 from 3-point range, turned the ball over seven times during the final 10:26 of the half.

Their offense didn’t have the same juice when play resumed. With 12:52 remaining in regulation, they had more second-half turnovers (five) than shots made (three); which allowed the Wolfpack to open the period on a 10-4 run.

Louisville also struggled to defend without fouling. State attempted 40 free throws to the Cards’ 11. It also finished with 22 points off their 16 turnovers.

U of L’s Skyy Clark led all scorers with a career-high 36 points. The sophomore notched 18 in both periods and accounted for eight of a 10-5 run that leveled the score at 75 heading into the final 4:50. It was the most points by a Cards player since El Ellis dropped 33 during a Feb. 11, 2023, loss at Miami.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (17) and Tre White (13) were the team’s only other double-digit scorers.

If Payne’s tenure is coming to an end, that likely means Tuesday was also the last time most of these players will suit up in a Louisville uniform. Their belief in the coach is one of the reasons Heird cited in explaining why the university elected to keep him around for the remainder of the season.

Some turnover was to be expected if Payne got a Year 3 considering we’re in the age of the NCAA transfer portal. A changing of the guard should only intensify that.

There was one sign of what’s to come last weekend, when JJ Traynor went through senior night festivities at the Yum! Center despite having at least one year of eligibility remaining.

“Over the next couple of weeks, I’ll make a decision,” he said.

It’s now decision time for everyone involved.

This story will be updated.

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville basketball: Kenny Payne era possibly ends at ACC Tournament