Louisville basketball's porous defense has Cards wasting best shooting streak in 5 years

To say the Louisville men's basketball team played some of its most focused defense of the season during a stretch of 10 minutes, 28 seconds in Tuesday night's loss to No. 12 Duke wouldn't be saying much.

But it's true.

The Cardinals held one of the country's top 35 teams in terms of field-goal percentage (48.3%) to 4-for-18 (22.2%) shooting and forced five turnovers between the 4:48 mark of the first half and the 14:20 mark of the second. It was enough to cut an 18-point deficit to six, but the Blue Devils still punched above their average scoring total en route to an 83-69 victory.

Duke did so in large part by shooting 55.2% during the opening 17:15, at which point it led by 15, and by making 6 of its final 10 attempts, four of which were layups. As for that cold spell, head coach Jon Scheyer chalked it up to bad luck.

"For the most part, I thought we shared it really well, got great looks and just missed some of them," he said.

As Kenny Payne's tenure has shown, it's hard to win when you can't get stops.

Across his first 51 games at his alma mater, of which he's won only 10, U of L is allowing opponents to average 76.6 points on 46.7% shooting.

If you thought last season was bleak — the Cards ranked 312th out of 363 Division I teams on KenPom.com in points surrendered per 100 possessions (111.3) — there's been virtually no improvement on that front in Year 2.

This isn't a quick fix. It's a foundational issue for a coach who wanted to reestablish the "defense wins" mentality he embraced as a player for Hall of Famer Denny Crum.

"In order to get over the hump," Payne said Tuesday, "we got to tighten up."

Louisville’s Brandon Huntley-Hatfield points to Skyy Clark after Clark's assist Tuesday night in an ACC game against Duke.

Louisville, at 245th as of Wednesday morning, is 67 spots better on KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency rankings. But it is giving up only 1.3 fewer points per 100 possessions (110).

Lately, that number has been a lot worse.

Per college hoops statistician Bart Torvik, the Cards rank 316th overall and dead last among high-major programs in adjusted defensive efficiency (114) since losing to then-No. 9 Kentucky on Dec. 21.

In ACC play, they're allowing 119.8 points per possession — 31.7 more than the conference's top defensive team, No. 3 North Carolina (88.1) — on 56% effective shooting. Opponents are making 53.6% of their 2-point attempts and 39.4% of their shots from beyond the arc.

There should be some regression to the mean as the schedule lightens up. KenPom considers U of L's ACC slate to this point the toughest in the league.

But there's no shame in saying, "I'll believe it when I see it." This team is still struggling with the basics.

Louisville hasn't shot basketball like this in years

Louisville’s Curtis Williams scores over Duke’s Caleb Foster on Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

Louisville's defensive woes have squandered its best shooting streak in five years.

The Cards on Tuesday, for the sixth consecutive game, shot 45% or better from the field. They've reached that mark only two other times during the 2023-24 season.

Here's a look at the numbers from the 1-6 stretch, during which they have averaged 72.8 points per game:

vs. Pittsburgh: 24 for 47 (51.1%), 70 points

at Miami: 28 for 57 (49.1%), 80 points

vs. N.C. State: 28 for 59 (47.5%), 83 points

at North Carolina: 28 for 57 (49.1%), 70 points

at Wake Forest: 27 for 59 (45.8%), 65 points

vs. Duke: 24 for 52 (46.2%), 69 points

The last time that happened was Jan. 6-24, 2019, during Chris Mack's first season as head coach. Against similar competition, Louisville averaged 83.7 points per game:

vs. Miami: 33 for 69 (47.8%), 90 points

at Pittsburgh: 31 for 68 (45.6%), 86 points

at North Carolina: 28 for 54 (51.9%), 83 points

vs. Boston College: 29 for 62 (46.8%), 80 points

at Georgia Tech: 31 for 66 (47%), 79 points

vs. N.C. State: 26 for 53 (49.1%), 84 points

U of L went 5-1 during that tear, with the lone loss coming in overtime against the Panthers.

It has shot 45% or better in 18 of its 51 games under Payne. Its record in those games is 6-12.

Louisville basketball's offensive rebounding has taken turn for worse

Louisville forward Kaleb Glenn (10) and his teammates have been shooting better lately, but that hasn't translated to many victories.

Duke winning the offensive glass (15-7) and the battle for second-chance points (21-11) was a big reason why it was able to pull away from the Cards on Tuesday night.

It was also another step in the wrong direction for Payne's team.

Louisville has now gone seven straight games, and the entirety of ACC play, without surpassing nine offensive boards. The last time it did was when it had 12 against Kentucky, one of its nine double-digit efforts on that front thus far.

The drop-off can be attributed in part to players making more shots lately. But it has to be frustrating for Payne to consider how many additional points have been squandered due to a lack of second-chance opportunities.

U of L, whose 28.5% offensive rebounding rate entered Wednesday ranked 202nd in the country, is 1-9 this season when it corrals fewer than 10 of its missed shots.

Its lone win when that was the case? When it had grabbed only three offensive boards during an 80-71 road win over Miami.

For the season, the Cards are just barely in the green with a 194-192 advantage. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield leads the way with 51, followed by Tre White (24) and Mike James (21).

In ACC play, they're getting outrebounded on the offensive end by 17, 73-56, and outscored on second-chance plays by 32, 87-55.

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville basketball: Kenny Payne's Cards waste shooting with defense