Louisville basketball 'working really hard' to schedule series vs. Memphis

Louisville men's basketball is trying to renew its rivalry with Memphis under new head coach Pat Kelsey.

U of L assistant Brian Kloman made it known Tuesday night, during an interview with Cardinal Companion on X, formerly Twitter.

"We're working really hard on a four-year series with Memphis," said Kloman, the longest-tenured member of Kelsey's staff. "No promises, but we are working towards it, for sure."

Kloman, who followed Kelsey to Louisville from Charleston, indicated the series could begin as early as the 2025-26 season but did not offer further details. He also said athletics director Josh Heird supports it.

Linked by the Missouri Valley Conference, the Metro Conference and Conference USA, the Cards and Tigers have played 90 times dating back to 1949. But they have not met on the court since Dec. 16, 2017, at Madison Square Garden as part of the Gotham Classic.

Louisville won that game, 81-72, and holds a 54-36 lead in the all-time series. It's played only one opponent, Cincinnati, more than it has Memphis in its 110-year history.

Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway has previously expressed interest in getting the Cards back on the schedule.

In May 2022, he told The Commercial Appeal he had a call out to former Louisville coach Kenny Payne about a home-and-home series.

"I think it would be great to bring that rivalry back," Hardaway said then. "You know how Memphis State and Louisville used to be."

