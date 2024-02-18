Louisville basketball, without its PGs, suffers 30th double-digit loss under Kenny Payne

PITTSBURGH — Kenny Payne has grown accustomed to the uncertainty.

A short bench has become the norm for his Louisville men’s basketball team this season.

“There’s no set way that you can go about it,” Payne told reporters Friday. “You have to see what you’ve got, put it together and go from there.”

For the second game in a row, the Cardinals head coach was tasked Saturday with manufacturing a win at Pittsburgh with only seven healthy scholarship players. This time, he did not have a true point guard at his disposal.

The result was an 86-59 loss to the Panthers.

This one wasn’t as ugly as U of L’s last trip to the Petersen Events Center, a 34-point blowout that stands as the most-lopsided defeat of Payne’s tenure. But it marked the Cards’ 30th double-digit loss, and the 12th by 20 or more points, since he was handed the reins of his alma mater.

Louisville (8-18, 3-12 ACC) was without its primary ballhandlers. Sophomore Skyy Clark is recovering from a broken rib he suffered last weekend against Georgia Tech; while freshman Ty-Laur Johnson was sidelined with concussion-like symptoms stemming from a hard hit to the head he took during Tuesday’s loss at Boston College.

In their absence, Payne turned to the group that started its 101-92 win over Florida State on Feb. 3: Curtis Williams, Tre White, Mike James and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield. He heaped praise upon these players for their comeback attempt that fell short Jan. 30 at Clemson; when Johnson was inactive due to an ankle injury and Clark had to leave the game during the second half after taking a knee to the hip.

Saturday, they weathered Pitt’s opening punch. They scored 10 unanswered to take a 12-11 lead at the 11:23 mark of the first half. It didn’t last long.

The Panthers (17-8, 8-6) led for more than 34 minutes and by as many as 27 points.

The Cards spent most of the game trying to catch up to one player, Blake Hinson. The 6-foot-8 senior forward led all scorers with a career-high 41 points on 14-for-24 shooting and accounted for nine of his team’s 15 made 3s.

Hinson’s previous high was 29 points in 35 minutes during a win over West Virginia in early December. He needed only 21 minutes, 11 seconds to pass it Saturday.

When he did, U of L’s players had combined for just 27 points.

Hinson’s career night negated Kaleb Glenn’s. The freshman led the Cards with 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting, besting a mark he set during their win over the Yellow Jackets.

White (16), James (13) and Huntley-Hatfield (12) joined him in double digits.

Only one other player, Emmanuel Okorafor, logged a point. He did so at the free-throw line. He and the others who saw the court went a combined 0 for 8 from the field.

Without Clark or Johnson, Louisville tallied only nine assists on its 20 baskets. It committed 12 turnovers that led to 19 points for Pitt.

The Panthers turned the ball over only three times; won the boards, 36-27, and had an 18-3 advantage in second-chance scoring.

The Cards have only one game next week, a 7 p.m. tipoff Wednesday against Notre Dame.

This story will be updated.

