Louisville basketball transfer portal tracker: Kaleb Glenn, Curtis Williams leaving Cards

It's is shaping up to be a busy offseason for Louisville men's basketball in the NCAA transfer portal after the firing of head coach Kenny Payne.

The expectation is for many of the players from the Cardinals' 2023-24 team to at least test the market while waiting for a successor to be named. When that happens, whoever gets the job will, in all likelihood, lean on the portal to shape the roster to their liking.

In the wake of Payne's ouster, U of L athletics director Josh Heird told players to "sort through what's best for you." He asked them to take basketball out of the equation and ask themselves, "Have you enjoyed the university? Have you enjoyed the city? Have you enjoyed the accommodations and everything that we provide?

"If that answer is, 'Yes,' then be patient with us," Heird said, "and hopefully you're willing to have a conversation with whoever is going to lead this basketball program. If you ask yourself those questions and the answer is, 'No,' then you've probably made up your mind."

The portal opened March 18 and runs through May 1.

Outgoing Louisville basketball transfers

Kaleb Glenn (F)

Louisville Cardinals forward Kaleb Glenn (10) celebrates after his basket during their game against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at KFC YUM Center.

Louisville native Kaleb Glenn entered the portal Monday, a team spokesperson confirmed.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound former Male High School star appeared in every game of the 2023-24 season as a freshman. He did not score his 10th point of the season until a Dec. 17 win over Pepperdine but came on strong down the stretch, starting 10 of the final 12 contests.

"It meant a lot coming in and playing for the University of Louisville, especially being from here," Glenn said after the season ended at the ACC Tournament. "I built a lot of good relationships with these guys."

Glenn finished the season averaging 3.9 points on 48.6% shooting with 3.6 rebounds across 14.9 minutes per contest.

During the final 10 games of the campaign, he scored 15 or more points three times, including a career-high 17 in a Feb. 17 loss at Pittsburgh. A week prior, he posted his first collegiate double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds during a win over Georgia Tech.

"I made some leaps from when I first came here to now," Glenn said. "I feel like I learned a lot, and there's a lot I can apply going forward in my career."

Curtis Williams (G/F)

Louisville Cardinals guard Curtis Williams (1) goes for a layup during their game against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at KFC YUM Center.

Curtis Williams entered the portal Monday, a team spokesperson confirmed.

The 6-5, 205-pound freshman forward from Detroit appeared in every game of the season, making four starts. He averaged 5.3 points on 31.7% shooting (28.7% from 3) with 1.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists across 17.7 minutes per contest.

"As the season went on, the game slowed down for me," Williams said at the ACC Tournament. "Seeing different reads, knowing time and score, I feel like I grew in those areas."

Williams scored a career-high 19 points during a Feb. 3 win over Florida State. It was one of his six double-digit performances of the season.

Over the final 10 games of the campaign, he averaged 2.2 points on 5-for-36 shooting.

