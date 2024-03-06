Louisville basketball ties longest losing skid of season, falls to Virginia Tech

On Feb. 12, Kenny Payne said his Louisville men’s basketball team was “getting better at the right time.”

The Cardinals’ worst losing streak of the season began the next day.

U of L (8-22, 3-16 ACC) on Tuesday night dropped its sixth game in a row, 80-64 to Virginia Tech at the KFC Yum! Center. It trailed for all but 51 seconds and by as many as 23 points in suffering the 33rd double-digit loss of Payne’s tenure.

This is the Cards’ second six-game losing streak of the 2023-24 campaign. They went winless from Jan. 13-30, with a 14-point average margin of defeat.

During this most recent skid, they’ve lost by an average of 18 points.

The Hokies (17-13, 9-10) opened the game on an 11-2 run and never looked back.

Louisville pulled within seven, 21-14, at the 11:50 mark of the first half when Payne’s son, Zan, knocked down his first 3-pointer in a Cards uniform; but Tech went on a 28-12 run over the next 10 minutes to take its largest lead, 49-26.

The closest U of L got after halftime was 10, 74-64, at the 3:24 mark.

Its defense deficiency was, again, too much to overcome.

The Hokies shot 48.2% from the field and tied a season high with 13 3s. They had five double-digit scorers, led by Sean Pedulla’s 15.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield paced all scorers with 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting. The junior big man left the game briefly during the first half after appearing to injure a knee, then tripped on his way back toward the locker room, but checked back in before the intermission.

Before Huntley-Hatfield’s injury, one fan sitting close to the court implored him to go from 30 points. “Take over,” the man said. “They can’t hold you.”

The 6-foot-10 Clarksville, Tennessee, native did just about all he could. He was the only member of the Cards’ starting lineup to score at the 7:51 mark of the first half.

Mike James drained a 3 not long after, and that propelled him to another strong performance. The redshirt sophomore finished with 16 points on 6-for-13 shooting.

Freshman point guard Ty-Laur Johnson was the only other player to break double digits with 10. He also had a team-high four assists.

Louisville closes the regular season at 5:30 p.m. Saturday against Boston College at the Yum! Center.

This story will be updated.

