Louisville basketball, Tennessee announce home-and-home series starting in 2024-25 season

Louisville men's basketball on Thursday announced a home-and-home series with Tennessee starting in Year 1 of the Pat Kelsey era.

The Cardinals will host the Volunteers on Nov. 9, a Saturday, at the KFC Yum! Center. Then, they'll visit Knoxville for a game at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Dec. 16, 2025.

This season's game will be U of L's first against UT since a 92-81 loss on Nov. 21, 2018, at the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn. The Cards were on a five-game winning streak in the series heading into that matchup.

Louisville holds a 12-8 advantage over Tennessee dating back to 1913.

The Cards dropped six straight games to the Vols to begin the series but have won 12 of the past 14. They are 5-5 at home against UT, 5-1 on the road and 2-2 at neutral sites.

Tennessee finished the 2023-24 season with a 27-9 (14-4 SEC) record and fell one win shy of reaching the Final Four for the first time in program history. The Vols came in at No. 5 in the final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Louisville basketball 2024-25 schedule: What we know

This season's game against Tennessee will be the second of Kelsey's tenure.

U of L will open the 2024-25 campaign Nov. 4 against Morehead State at the Yum! Center, according to a report from Rocco Miller of Bracketeer.org.

Two weeks after playing the Vols, the Cards will host Winthrop, which was Kelsey's first stop as a head coach, on Friday, Nov. 22, according to a report from Made For March on X, formerly Twitter.

From there, Louisville will travel to the Bahamas to compete in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis, which runs Nov. 27-29, at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort. Matchups have not yet been revealed, but the tournament field includes Arizona, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Oklahoma, Providence and West Virginia.

Then, there's the annual rivalry game against Kentucky. According to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, it will be Saturday, Dec. 14 at Rupp Arena. On Thursday morning, Rothstein reported U of L will host Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 28.

In terms of ACC play, the Cards' will have home-and-home series against Florida State, Pittsburgh and Virginia. They'll host California, Clemson, Duke, Miami, North Carolina, Stanford and Wake Forest and face Boston College, Georgia Tech, N.C. State, Notre Dame, SMU, Syracuse and Virginia Tech on the road.

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville basketball, Tennessee to play home-and-home series