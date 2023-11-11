Advertisement

Louisville basketball takes step back in second game of season as it falls to Chattanooga

Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
One step forward, two steps back for Louisville men’s basketball.

Four days after starting Year 2 of the Kenny Payne era with a victory, U of L fell to Chattanooga, 81-71, on Friday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Cardinals’ comeback win Monday against UMBC was nothing more than a red herring.

Their glaring issues, which allowed a mid-major opponent to walk onto Denny Crum Court and lead for more than 26 minutes, were not corrected. And the fight they showed to pull out a victory against the Retrievers in the dying embers resurfaced only when it was too late.

Instead, a team with 10 new faces picked to finish fifth in the Southern Conference led for more than 34 minutes and by as many as 21 points. It made 14 3-pointers and converted 15 Louisville turnovers into 22 points.

With the win, Chattanooga improved to 1-19 on the road against ACC teams and 3-24 overall against the league. It was the program's first ACC win since 1985.

U of L, on the other hand, had two field-goal droughts totaling 10 minutes, 42 seconds during the first half. And coming out of the locker room at halftime trailing 33-27, it allowed Chattanooga to go on runs of 8-0, then 11-0, to pull away for good.

Fans began heading to the exits with the Mocs leading by 20, 61-41, with 8:07 to play in regulation. Had they stuck around, they would have seen the Cards go on a 12-0 run to cut the deficit to seven, 70-63, with 1:30 remaining.

But, again, it was too little, too late.

Tre White and Mike James tied with a team-high 17 points apiece for U of L. They and Skyy Clark (12) were the only home players to crack double digits.

Chattanooga sophomore Honor Huff, who was playing in his first Division I game since following head coach Dan Earl from Virginia Military Institute after the 2021-22 season ended, poured in a game- and career-high 25 points on 9-for-19 shooting. He made more 3s by himself (seven) than U of L did as a team (six).

Louisville next plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 against Coppin State, wrapping up a three-game homestand to open the 2023-24 season before heading to New York for the Empire Classic.

This story will be updated.

