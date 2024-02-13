Louisville basketball suffers another injury. Skyy Clark says he broke rib vs Georgia Tech

Another injury has befallen the Louisville men's basketball team.

Skyy Clark broke a rib Saturday during the Cardinals' win over Georgia Tech, the sophomore point guard announced Monday night in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Broke rib … no sweat … no complaints!!!" Clark wrote in the post. "Still finished it out for my guys. Couldn’t breathe, and it hurt like crazy tho."

U of L has not yet commented on Clark's injury.

Clark ended his post by saying he'll "be back soon." It was unclear at the time of publication how long that will be.

His father, Kenny Clark, told The Courier Journal in a text message Monday night that he did not know the timetable for his son's return to the court "just yet."

"Can expect some missed time," he wrote, "as his pain is immense."

A 6-foot-3 transfer from Illinois, Clark has appeared in all but one of U of L's 24 games to this point and has started all but two. Averaging 13.1 points per game on 38.5% shooting, he is the Cards' second-leading scorer.

Louisville is already without four players for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

JJ Traynor had to undergo surgery to repair a season-ending shoulder injury. Hercy Miller has been sidelined with a hip issue. The program deemed Dennis Evans no longer medically cleared to compete in January. And Koron Davis was dismissed from the team in December.

This story will be updated.

