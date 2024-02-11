Louisville basketball shows heart, hustle, rallies for ACC victory against Georgia Tech

It was a matter of when, not if, the Louisville men’s basketball team’s red-hot offense was going to come crashing down to Earth.

That it happened Saturday against a fellow ACC bottom dweller is not a good sign.

After scoring 90 or more points in back-to-back games for the first time since 2014, the Cardinals didn’t have much left in the tank against Georgia Tech. But Kenny Payne’s team found enough down the stretch to pull out a 79-67 victory.

U of L (8-16, 3-10 ACC) trailed, 60-51, with 8:15 remaining in regulation but closed the game on a 28-8 run. That was enough to overcome a dismal first half, during which it went 9 for 28 from the field and allowed the Yellow Jackets’ Miles Kelly to score 21 points.

Kelly, who entered the game shooting 36.1% (29.7% from 3), finished with a career-high 36 on 11-for-20 shooting. His heroics will be forgotten, however; because he was held to only one point, a free throw, during the final 8:02.

Kaleb Glenn shined the brightest during the Cards’ comeback.

The freshman forward posted his first collegiate double-double, scoring a team-high 15 points and grabbing a team-high 13 rebounds in 31 minutes. His two-handed, put-back slam with 3:45 remaining gave Louisville a 64-62 lead, and it never looked back.

He was one of six U of L players to score in double figures. The others were: Tre White (14), Ty-Laur Johnson (12), Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (12), Skyy Clark (11) and Mike James (11).

Louisville will spend next week on the road, starting with a 9 p.m. tipoff Tuesday at Boston College.

