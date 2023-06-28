Louisville basketball schedule 2023-24 taking shape: Here's everything you need to know

With the Louisville men's basketball team working on the court to rebound from the worst season in modern program history, the Cardinals' 2023-24 schedule is starting to take shape.

U of L found out Wednesday it will not be a part of the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. That leaves currently four known opponents in Year 2 of the Kenny Payne era. The team's nonconference slate includes a trip to Madison Square Garden for the Empire Classic tournament (Nov. 19-20) featuring reigning national champion Connecticut, Indiana and Texas.

A few weeks later, the Cardinals will play DePaul on Dec. 9 in Chicago as part of a home-and-home series, according to an April report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. On June 22, Rothstein reported Pepperdine will travel to the KFC Yum! Center for a game at some point during nonconference play.

Louisville finished the 2022-23 campaign with a 4-28 record; its victories came against Western Kentucky, Florida A&M, Georgia Tech and Clemson. The Cardinals set a single-season program record for losses, then saw seven scholarship players enter the NCAA transfer portal: guards Fabio Basili and El Ellis and forwards Sydney Curry, Kamari Lands, Devin Ree, Roosevelt Wheeler and Jae'Lyn Withers.

"There's a lot of love for this program, a community that lives and dies with this program, and we have an obligation to make these people happy," said Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne, seen here talking to his team during a first-half timeout. The Cards lost 81-78 to the Seminoles at the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, Feb 4, 2023.

In their places, Payne and company added nine newcomers — an incoming collection of talent that ranks among the top 10 on 247Sports' national leaderboard. They include five high-school signees (Dennis Evans, Trentyn Flowers, Kaleb Glenn, Ty-Laur Johnson and Curtis Williams Jr.), three second-year players from the portal (Skyy Clark, Danilo Jovanovich and Tre White) and one third-year player from the junior-college ranks (Koron Davis).

The only scholarship holdovers from the 2022-23 square are guard/forward Mike James and forwards Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Emmanuel Okorafor and JJ Traynor.

Here's a look at how the schedule is shaping up, with game times and TV broadcasters to be determined:

Louisville men's basketball schedule 2023-24: What we know

Kenny Payne and the coaching staff watch from the bench during the game against Syracuse. January 3, 2023

TBD: vs. Pepperdine

Sunday, Nov. 19: vs. TBD (Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden, New York City), time TBD

Monday, Nov. 20: vs. TBD (Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden, New York City), time TBD

Sunday, Dec. 9: at DePaul, time TBD

This story will be updated as more games are announced.

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

