Louisville basketball remains on ropes as mid-major Arkansas State handles Cards at home

With drama unfolding off the court, the Louisville men’s basketball team failed to deliver on it.

And for the sixth time during Kenny Payne’s tenure, a mid-major opponent walked out of the KFC Yum! Center a winner.

U of L (4-6, 0-1 ACC) rallied from as many as seven points down during the first half to hold a 31-29 lead at the break. But the Cardinals left their defense in the locker room en route to a 75-63 loss to Arkansas State — a team picked to finish ninth in the Sun Belt Conference.

Wednesday will be remembered for the saga that unfolded when Louisville announced third-year guard Koron Davis told coaches he intended to hit the NCAA transfer portal after being forbidden from joining the team on the bench for more than a month. It had to release a second statement less than 90 minutes before tipoff saying Davis had actually been dismissed from the program after he took to X, formerly Twitter, to dispute the initial announcement.

The game itself was forgettable — except for the fact that, after dropping their 21st consecutive game on the road Saturday at DePaul, the Cards suffered their 21st double-digit loss since Payne took over the reins of his alma mater.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield deserves mention; because without his first double-double of the season, this one would have been more lopsided. The junior big man scored a career-high 20 points, 12 of which came at the free-throw line, to go along with 11 rebounds.

But otherwise, Payne's team started slow out of the gate again, falling behind 20-13 at the 10:46 mark of the first half. It opened 8 for 20 from the field and made only one of its final nine shots before the intermission to finish the half with a 35.5% clip.

The Cards surged in front due in large part to their defense holding the Red Wolves scoreless during the final 3:47 of the first half on 0-for-6 shooting. The attentiveness on that end did not last, however.

Arkansas State shot 52.9% during the second half and used a 9-0 run to make it an 11-point game, 49-38, with 14:47 to play. That proved to be the haymaker.

U of L did not fight to the finish like it has in most games to this point of the 2023-24 season. With 3:10 remaining, the Red Wolves led by 20, 73-53.

As the final seconds ticked away, one of the few fans who stuck around until the end shouted, “We want Koron Davis!”

Louisville returns to the Yum! Center for a 2 p.m. tipoff Sunday against Pepperdine; then, archrival Kentucky comes to town.

