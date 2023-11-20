Louisville basketball plays another competitive game at Empire Classic but falls to Indiana

NEW YORK — Proving you can compete with anyone, like the Louisville men’s basketball team did Sunday, is one thing.

The Cardinals’ performance in a one-point loss to No. 17 Texas that came down to the wire was a turning point in Year 2 of Kenny Payne’s rebuild. But at some point, the head coach said, moral victories have to lead to tangible W’s.

“I need them to start feeling what it's like to win, what it's like to compete and win when the other team is playing well,” Payne told reporters Sunday. “That's important for this program.”

It didn’t happen Monday.

Playing against Indiana (4-1) for the first time since 2018, U of L (2-3) fell to the Hoosiers, 74-66, in the Empire Classic’s third-place game.

The Madison Square Garden magic wore off for Payne’s team. It returned to the world’s most famous arena on less than 24 hours’ rest and fumbled the momentum built up during Sunday’s hotly contested game against the Longhorns.

Indiana, on the other hand, answered the bell after head coach Mike Woodson called out his players’ lack of toughness during a 20-point loss to No. 4 UConn in Game 1 of the Empire Classic.

Louisville trailed at halftime, 34-29, after going 9 for 30 from the field during the opening 20 minutes and having two scoring droughts totaling more than six minutes.

The 30% first-half clip tied a season low set during a Nov. 10 loss to Chattanooga.

Starting the second half 0 for 6 allowed IU to build a nine-point lead at the 15:22 mark. But, with a couple of runs of their own, they had a seven-point lead with 7:55 to play.

They held on until a Skyy Clark turnover led to a fast-break layup by Xavier Johnson that gave the Hoosiers a 65-64 advantage with 3:06 to go.

Indiana scored 13 unanswered during the home stretch.

Clark scored a game-high 17 points but did so on an inefficient, 4-for-13 clip and while committing a team-leading four turnovers. He and Tre White (10 points) were the only Cards to break double digits.

The Hoosiers, meanwhile, had four players score 11 or more points.

U of L fell to 9-12 all time against IU with the loss. The Cards had won four of the five previous matchups dating back to Feb. 1, 2003; but the Hoosiers are now on a two-game winning streak after taking the last meeting, 68-67, on Dec. 8, 2018, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Louisville returns to the KFC Yum! Center for its next game, a 1 p.m. tipoff Sunday against New Mexico State.

This story will be updated.

U of L hoops: How 4-28 season in Year 1 under Kenny Payne is fueling 4 returners

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville vs. Indiana: Kenny Payne's Cards go 0-2 at Empire Classic