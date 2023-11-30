Louisville basketball overcomes slow start, edges Bellarmine to match 2022-23 win total

This is the world that we live in.

The day before Louisville men’s basketball faced Bellarmine at the KFC Yum! Center, one of its players was talking about needing to prove that it, not the program in only its fourth season among the Division I ranks, is the best in the city.

“(They) think they’re better than us,” said freshman Ty-Laur Johnson, who was on the verge of verbally committing to Memphis when the Knights beat the Cardinals by a point in the 2022-23 season opener. “We just got to prove to them that they’re not better than us.”

U of L did just that, dispatching Bellarmine, 73-68, behind another second-half comeback.

With the victory, Louisville (4-3) secured only the second two-game winning streak of head coach Kenny Payne’s tenure heading into its first ACC contest, a 4 p.m. tipoff Sunday on the road against Virginia Tech.

It also matched its total number of wins from Payne’s disastrous debut, which went down as the worst season in modern program history.

To do so, the Cards had to rebound from their lowest-scoring first half of the campaign.

The Knights (2-6) led, 27-22, at the break and took their largest lead, 29-22, during the opening minute and change of the second half. U of L responded with a 26-7 run over the next 8:07 to jump in front, 48-36.

And when Bellarmine cut the deficit to 54-52 with 4:04 remaining in regulation, Louisville answered with back-to-back layups from Skyy Clark and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield to get some more breathing room.

Clark led the comeback, scoring 16 of his game-high 21 points during the second half.

Johnson again provided a spark off the bench with eight points and a team-high five assists over the final 20 minutes.

Tre White (14) and Mike James (10) also broke double digits. For James, it was the first time he scored 10 or more points since a Nov. 15 win over Coppin State.

What stood out the most in this one, though, was U of L’s defense.

Sure, Bellarmine was without its leading scorer and top 3-pointer shooter. But the Knights had no problem finding open looks during the first half and tallied seven assists on their 11 baskets.

Louisville locked down over the final 20 minutes, holding them to 30.8% shooting and forcing eight turnovers.



