Louisville basketball keeps 2nd half vs. NC State close but falls short of another ACC win

One win doesn’t change anything. Kenny Payne knows that.

So the Louisville men’s basketball coach challenged his players to bottle the energy and fight they showcased during Wednesday’s road upset of Miami and bring it back to the court on a daily basis.

That’s the easiest way to earn respect around this hoops-crazed city, even during losing performances such as Saturday’s 89-83 loss to N.C. State.

“People aren’t just giving us respect; it’s a shame to say this, but not even our own fans,” Payne said Friday. “We have to earn that, and that’s OK. That’s what makes this program great; it’s built on players and teams that have earned respect from their own.”

Consistency remains elusive.

The Cardinals (6-10, 1-4 ACC) trailed for more than 37 minutes and by as many as 14 points in falling to the Wolfpack (12-4, 4-1). Yet, this game was theirs for the taking with 11:55 to play in the second half, when one of Curtis Williams’ four 3-pointers gave them a 55-54 lead.

And, after they used an 11-0 run to cut what was a 14-point deficit at the 2:18 mark to only three during the final minute, most members of a spirited KFC Yum! Center crowd were on their feet.

But this was again a case of too little, too late.

And not enough in the early going, when N.C. State went on a 12-0 run to open the game and scored 44 points during the first 20 minutes.

Mike James led U of L in scoring with 20 points on 6-for-12 shooting. Williams finished with 15, one point off his career high. Ty-Laur Johnson, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Skyy Clark added 14, 13 and 10, respectively.

Tre White, playing for the first time since Dec. 21 against Kentucky after being sidelined with a groin injury, scored seven on 3-for-6 shooting.

N.C. State's DJ Horne scored a game-high 27 points on 9-for-14 shooting. He made 6 of his 9 attempts from beyond the arc. As a team, the Wolfpack shot 54.2% from the field and 50% from 3-point range.

Up next for Louisville: a two-game road trip to The Tar Heel State.

The Cards play No. 7 North Carolina at 9 p.m. Wednesday, then Wake Forest at either noon or 2 p.m. on Jan. 20.

