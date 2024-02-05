Louisville basketball guard out for season. Here's latest on Kenny Payne's 2023-24 roster

Another Louisville men's basketball player has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2023-24 season due to injury.

U of L on Monday announced Hercy Miller, a junior walk-on guard, will undergo a season-ending procedure in California to address an ongoing hip injury.

Miller attempted to play through the injury, appearing in 10 of the team's 22 games thus far, but has been out of the state for a couple of weeks seeking medical consultation.

On a weekly video conference call Monday, Kenny Payne said the injury predates Miller joining the program in June of 2022. Payne said the 6-foot-3 guard will stay in California "for a while" as he goes through the procedural and rehab process.

"I feel bad, because he's worked his heart out to be part of this," Payne said. "But it's the breaks that you get in this; sometimes, things don't work out the way you plan.

"I know he's down about it — I know his family's down. We support Hercy."

Miller started three of the 10 games he appeared in this season, averaging 1.1 points across 4.1 minutes per contest. He totaled 11 points on 3-fot-11 shooting (2 for 7 from 3-point range), three assists, three steals and a rebound.

Louisville coach Kenny Payne talks with guard Hercy Miller (15) during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Boston College, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Miller is the second Louisville player to suffer a season-ending injury — and the third to be ruled out due to medical reasons.

The team's lone senior, JJ Traynor, had to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery after reaggravating an injury that sidelined him for weeks during a Jan. 5 practice. The day prior, U of L announced 7-1 freshman Dennis Evans is, indefinitely, no longer medically cleared to compete due to an undisclosed diagnosis.

When junior-college transfer Koron Davis' dismissal from the team is also taken into account, Payne is down to 11 available players, nine of whom are on scholarship.

The Cards next play at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Syracuse at JMA Wireless Dome.

In addition to Miller, Louisville was also without Skyy Clark during Saturday's 101-92 win over Florida State. Clark was ruled out of a 70-64 loss at Clemson on Jan. 30 after taking a knee to the hip during the second half.

Payne said the sophomore guard, who has started 21 games and is averaging 12.8 points per contest, was going to practice with the team Monday.

"He's feeling better; he's moving around better," the coach said. "So I expect him to see how it goes today, and we'll go from there."

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville Cardinals men's basketball roster: Kenny Payne loses guard