Louisville basketball growth on full display as it falls to Texas by point in final second

NEW YORK — Kenny Payne couldn’t have asked for a better stage to, as he put it Wednesday night, “show the world the growth” in his Louisville men’s basketball team.

Sunday’s end result was more of the same, with U of L falling to No. 17 Texas, 81-80, for its 11th consecutive loss to a ranked opponent. But there was progress.

The Cardinals (2-2) played up to their competition and the mystique of Madison Square Garden in Game 2 of the Empire Classic, which had 21 lead changes.

They didn’t roll over after falling behind 16-7 within seven minutes of tipoff.

They came out of the locker room and threw the opening punches of the second half.

They led, 80-79, with 7.9 seconds on the clock.

But a jumper from Max Abmas over Skyy Clark swished home with .4 remaining after Louisville turned the ball over via a shot-clock violation.

With the loss, U of L will play Indiana (3-1) for the first time since 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Monday (ESPNU) in the third-place game.

