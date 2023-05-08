Louisville basketball gets first 2024 commitment from top-30 point guard TJ Robinson

Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne on Monday picked up his first 2024 commitment in three-star point guard TJ Robinson, who has ties to another former Cardinals great.

Following a recent visit to the 502, Robinson celebrated Halloween by announcing his pledge to U of L over Georgetown, Kansas State, LSU and Temple. The 6-foot-4 junior is the No. 26 point guard prospect and 156th overall talent on 247Sports' composite rankings of the 2024 class.

In an interview with On3 published after Robinson announced his college decision, the left-handed point guard said Payne and his coaching staff "really stood out to me" during his recruitment.

"With almost an all-NBA staff, it showed me how different they were from other colleges," Robinson told On3. "From the first conversation with coach Kenny Payne, it was great. He is very honest and wants you to get to the next level, so he’ll push you and help you to get there as much as he can.

"I believe in Coach Payne and I don’t believe I would find another coaching staff like Louisville so that’s ultimately why I chose them."

Payne extended Robinson a scholarship offer on July 27 after he and his staff had several opportunities to watch the lefty play. Over the past year, Robinson has suited up for the NJ Scholars — whose program director is Pervis Ellison, Payne's former roommate at Louisville — on Nike's 16U EYBL circuit and participated in the NBA Players Association's Top 100 Camp.

Robinson spent his sophomore season playing at Bishop Walsh School in Cumberland, Maryland, but has since transferred to Immaculate Conception in Montclair, New Jersey. He ranked third in scoring among players on the 16U EYBL circuit with 20 points per game.

With the early signing period (Nov. 9-16) looming, Louisville has secured two commitments for its 2023 class, four-star forwards Curtis Williams Jr. and Kaleb Glenn. Payne and company are reportedly in the running for AJ Johnson, the 15th-best rising senior and No. 2 combo guard in the country.

Louisville head coach Kenny Payne talks with his team during the second half of their exhibition game against Lenoir-Rhyne, Sunday, Oct. 30 2022 in Louisville Ky Lenoir Rhyne won 57-47.

U of L has emerged as a contender for the top-ranked point guard in the Class of 2024, Elliot Cadeau, who listed the Cardinals among his final six schools — including Kansas, North Carolina, Syracuse, Texas and Texas Tech — on Oct. 29 after attending Louisville Live the week prior.

Trentyn Flowers, the No. 7 small forward and a top-25 overall talent in the 2024 class, also visited the 502 for Louisville Live after listing the Cardinals among his final 13 schools on Oct. 13. Kentucky, Kansas and North Carolina are among the programs also competing for Flowers' pledge.

Karter Knox, the brother of former Kentucky star/NBA lottery pick Kevin Knox, was also in the crowd for Louisville Live. At 6-6, he is the No. 2 wing and No. 5 overall talent in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. Kentucky remains in hot pursuit, as Knox also visited Lexington this fall for Big Blue Madness.

Another coveted 2024 prospect, Carter Bryant, was supposed to attend Louisville Live, but the five-star forward reportedly had to cancel and is instead targeting early November for an official visit.

The Cardinals have also extended scholarship offers to Billy Richmond (G, Camden); Isaiah Elohim (G, Sierra Canyon); Jamari Phillips (G, Modesto Christian); and Flory Bidunga (C, Kokomo).

