Louisville basketball falls to Duke in 32nd double-digit defeat of Kenny Payne era

DURHAM, N.C. — Very few visiting teams make it out of Cameron Indoor Stadium alive.

Those that do communicate effectively.

Louisville men’s basketball is not one of those teams — and hasn’t been for most of head coach Kenny Payne’s tenure.

Nothing changed during Wednesday night’s 84-59 loss at No. 10 Duke. Rather, the Blue Devils’ imposing home atmosphere exacerbated the Cardinals’ failure to get on the same page.

U of L (8-20, 3-14 ACC) clung to a 3-2 lead for 1 minute, 23 seconds. Then, Payne’s team got pummeled by one with Final Four aspirations and fire in its belly after getting upset at Wake Forest last weekend and having to deal with fans storming onto the hardwood.

Make it five straight losses to Duke (22-6, 13-4) for the Cards — their longest losing streak in a 24-game series that dates back to 1958 — with the 32nd double-digit defeat and the 14th by 20 points or more of the Payne era.

They trailed by 18 with 17:37 to play in regulation and, from that point, could only cut the deficit to 14, 56-42, at the 11:42 mark. From there, things spiraled out of control.

And that was coming off a weeklong break with the roster as close to full strength as it could be.

On Monday, Payne spoke about the importance of having an off weekend after back-to-back losses of 20 points or more against Pittsburgh and Notre Dame. It gave him and his staff a chance to focus on the fundamentals instead of scouting an opponent and to meet with players individually.

"We talked about how important it is to finish this season off the right way," Payne said. "What we try to do is make this a culture of work and honesty — 'Here's where we are; here's what we're trying to do.'”

An 8 p.m. tipoff Saturday against Syracuse at the KFC Yum! Center will be better for measuring how much ground Louisville covered, if any, during the break.

As of Wednesday night, it wasn’t much — certainly not enough.

The Blue Devils shot 54.2% from the field and 50% from 3-point range during the first half, which saw them go on a haymaker of a 19-10 closing run spanning the final 9:02 before the intermission.

The Cards, on the other hand, went 9 for 31 from the field (1 for 11 from 3) during the opening 20 minutes — including a 3-for-12 stretch out of the gate. They lost the rebounding battle, 23-15, and got torched in fast-break opportunities, 13-2.

Their offense improved during the second half. Their defense did not.

Duke finished with a 56.1% clip after going 19 for 33 (57.6%) after the break. Of its 32 baskets, 17 were either layups or dunks.

The attention was on reigning ACC Rookie of the Year Kyle Filipowski, who suffered what proved to be a mild knee injury when Wake Forest fans stormed the court at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum last weekend.

The 7-footer was held to nine points, well below his season average (16.9), but corralled 10 rebounds and had more assists, six, than any U of L player.

Blue Devils senior Jeremy Roach led all scorers with 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting. He and underclassmen Mark Mitchell and Jared McCain combined for 50 and eight of the team’s 11 made 3s.

Tre White led the Cards with 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting on a night in which they shot 41.1% from the field and went 3 for 17 from beyond the arc.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (11), Ty-Laur Johnson (11) and Skyy Clark (10) were the only others to break double digits.

This story will be updated.

